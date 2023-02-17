Record Store Day To Feature Black Keys, Magnetic Fields, And Wilco Vinyl Releases





Record Store Day, first launched in 2007, celebrates the unique culture surrounding independently owned record stores in the USA, UK, and more. To find out what special releases will be available at a participating local retailer near you, head to recordstoreday.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Record Store Day, the annual celebration of independent record stores, will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, and included among the special releases on that day are new vinyl releases from The Black Keys, The Magnetic Fields, and Wilco.In celebration of The Black Keys' twentieth anniversary, the band presents a previously unreleased full-length live recording of their very first show at Beachland Tavern in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2002. Live at Beachland Tavern March 31, 2022 will be available on 140-gram, tangerine-colored vinyl in a limited quantity of 8,000.Available on vinyl for the first time, The Magnetic Fields' 2004 Nonesuch debut album, i, was the long-awaited follow-up to the beloved 69 Love Songs. Singer-songwriter Stephin Merritt was in full possession of his acerbic wit on i, and the album features lyrics ripe with melancholy and bittersweet imagery. At the time of release, the Guardian wrote: "Merritt is an incomparable lyricist capable of balancing arch wit with painfully acute observation. The most exciting dissector of modern love around." The album will be available on 140-gram, gold-colored vinyl in a limited quantity of 4,000.Following the Grammy-winning twentieth-anniversary edition of Wilco's Yankee Hotel Foxtrot comes an alternate version of the landmark 2002 album featuring unique performances by Jeff Tweedy and the band of all eleven songs. The collection was originally released as a bonus CD with the September 2022 issue of Uncut magazine, which calls Wilco "America's greatest band" and Yankee Hotel Foxtrot "a cast-iron rock classic." Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot will be available on 140-gram black vinyl in a limited quantity of 8,000.Record Store Day, first launched in 2007, celebrates the unique culture surrounding independently owned record stores in the USA, UK, and more. To find out what special releases will be available at a participating local retailer near you, head to recordstoreday.com.



