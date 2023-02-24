Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
k.d. lang To Receive Governor General's Performing Arts Award, Canada's Highest Honor In Performing Arts

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to k.d. lang, who has been named a recipient of the 2023 Governor General's Performing Arts Awards for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, Canada's highest honor in the performing arts. The award recognizes artists for having made an indelible contribution to cultural life in Canada and around the world.
The six 2023 laureates will be honored at two events in Ottawa, culminating in the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards Gala at the National Arts Centre on Saturday, May 27.

"I can't even actually fathom being placed in the same company as the people, the artists who have influenced me so tremendously," lang said yesterday.
"Canada has such an embarrassment of riches, so many tremendous artists, and to be bestowed with this honor is unthinkable really, because you just sort of go through your life with blinders on doing the work ... So, thank you."






