Melissa Quinn Fox Releases New Single "Slow Down"





New single, Slow Down is a song she penned shortly after finishing college and while living in her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. She revised the song with songwriter Todd Wright in August of 22 and took it to Nashville to record with talented producer, PT





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country/Americana songstress Melissa Quinn Fox releases her brand new single, Slow Down to rave reviews. Melissa is known best for her story-driven songs, unique vocal tone, and captivating live performances. Her vocals have been described as gritty, gorgeous, with a sound all her own. Playing over 150 live shows a year, she has had the opportunity to open for artists such as Jerrod Niemann, Chase Bryant, and Tyler Farr. Melissa was also selected to perform at the 2022 Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood, NJ alongside artists, including Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Locash, Priscilla Block, Earnest, and many more.New single, Slow Down is a song she penned shortly after finishing college and while living in her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. She revised the song with songwriter Todd Wright in August of 22 and took it to Nashville to record with talented producer, PT Houston and his team of incredible Nashville musicians. Melissa describes the song as music about the struggle you can have with yourself after meeting someone who knocks you off your feet, when you're not looking. A song about someone you can't get out of your mind and heart. It's all about trying to convince yourself to hold back and not get your hopes up in fear of your heart getting broken again, but you end up giving in to this strong feeling with an open and hopeful heart. A stunning vocal performance, infectious hooks and a melody to stay in your heart forever, Slow Down is the spring 23 single you don't want to miss!



