Kip Moore's Ruggedly Poetic Fifth Studio Album Damn Love Available April 28, 2023





Moore is giving fans a first look into the forthcoming 13-song project by releasing the title track today, available to listen HERE. Leading the album like a cross between campfire contemplation and redemptive rock anthem. We can't escape love and the longing it brings, Moore finally admits.

"I've always had a nomadic spirit, at the core of me that's what I am, and it's a beautiful life I lead - I don't take that for granted," Moore says. "But I still crave that companionship down deep in my DNA, and that's where 'Damn Love' comes from. There's a reason love and relationships have been written about so much - and why they continue to get written about. Because at the core of us, that's what we desire the most."



The genre-blending songsmith has a history of entrancing audiences around the world with sold-out headlining shows in Australia, South Africa, the U.K.,



DAMN LOVE Official Track List:

Damn Love (Jason Gantt, Jaren Johnston,

Kinda Bar (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)

Neon Blue (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Jaren Johnston)

The Guitar Slinger (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)



Another Night In Knoxville ( Kip Moore, Dan Couch)



Peace & Love (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)

Sometimes She Stays** (Kip Moore, Kenton Bryant)

Some Things (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)

One Heartbeat (Featuring Ashley McBryde) (Kip Moore)

Mr.

Micky's Bar* (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)



Produced by

*Produced by

**Produced by Kip Moore



Known as "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore's fifth studio album DAMN LOVE will be available on April 28 and is available to pre-order now. Over 13 new tracks, co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), emotionally raw and thick with epiphany, Moore explores an internal tug of war and puts it simply enough: Damn Love.Moore is giving fans a first look into the forthcoming 13-song project by releasing the title track today, available to listen HERE. Leading the album like a cross between campfire contemplation and redemptive rock anthem. We can't escape love and the longing it brings, Moore finally admits."I've always had a nomadic spirit, at the core of me that's what I am, and it's a beautiful life I lead - I don't take that for granted," Moore says. "But I still crave that companionship down deep in my DNA, and that's where 'Damn Love' comes from. There's a reason love and relationships have been written about so much - and why they continue to get written about. Because at the core of us, that's what we desire the most."The genre-blending songsmith has a history of entrancing audiences around the world with sold-out headlining shows in Australia, South Africa, the U.K., Europe and a slot at Bonnaroo all slated for 2023. Moore holds on to passion in the persistent anthem, "Heart on Fire," while "Another Night In Knoxville" captures the magnetic draw of the stage - a sweeping '70s-rock ballad that soundtracks a long-cherished memory. Meanwhile the refreshing "Kinda Bar" conjures magic from a roadside tavern, and a comforting sense of clarity arrives with gentle instant classics, "Some Things" and "One Heartbeat" (featuring Ashley McBryde).DAMN LOVE Official Track List:Damn Love (Jason Gantt, Jaren Johnston, James McNairKinda Bar (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)Neon Blue (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Jaren Johnston)The Guitar Slinger (Kip Moore, Dan Couch) Heart On Fire (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)Another Night In Knoxville ( Kip Moore, Dan Couch) Silver And Gold (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Chris DeStefano)Peace & Love (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)Sometimes She Stays** (Kip Moore, Kenton Bryant)Some Things (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)One Heartbeat (Featuring Ashley McBryde) (Kip Moore)Mr. Simple (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)Micky's Bar* (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)Produced by Kip Moore and Jaren Johnston*Produced by Kip Moore and Matt Bubel**Produced by Kip MooreKnown as "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings in the U.S, the U.K, Europe, Australia, and Canada. Praised by Noisey as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" Moore has blazed his own trail, with "a bit more Southern rock than traditional country… to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste" (Chicago Tribune). Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" in 2012, then followed up with three more best-selling No. Ones ("Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money" and "More Girls Like You"), a trio of ambitious, critically praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple " Best Of " lists. Moore garnered resounding acclaim for his fourth studio album, WILD WORLD. The set, co-written and co-produced by Moore, was spotlighted by critics as "especially vital; occasionally, even rare," (Esquire). For more information visit kipmoore.net, and follow Moore on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.



