Track45's Ben Johnson Honored At 2023 CMA Triple Play Awards

The trio announced a booking deal with United Talent Agency (UTA) at the end of last year and is set to release a new song called " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On March 1, accomplished songwriter Ben Johnson, one-third of country music sibling trio Track45, was honored at the Country Music Association's (CMA) Triple Play Awards. The awards recognize songwriters who have written three or more #1 songs on Country Aircheck, Billboard Country Airplay and Billboard Hot Country Songs charts in a 12 month period.Johnson was honored for the following songs: Take My Name " (Parmalee)"Best Thing Since Backroads" (Jake Owen) New Truck " (Dylan Scott)Johnson has written songs for Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth, Weezer, Dierks Bentley, HARDY, Lauren Alaina and many others. Last year, he co-wrote a total of five #1 songs on country radio. He has previously been awarded ASCAP, BMI and SESAC Awards for co-writing Lee Brice's #1 song "One of Them Girls" and he earned his first GRAMMY nomination last year for co-writing Weezer's "All My Favorite Songs."Last year, Track45 released "Family," a country-leaning version of the group's original song, which was made famous in 2021 by David Guetta who recorded a pop version with Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Listen to Track45's new version, here: youtu.be/q9aI83E5EfIThe trio announced a booking deal with United Talent Agency (UTA) at the end of last year and is set to release a new song called " Hate Me " next week. Ben, Jenna and KK Johnson will also perform the National Anthem at the SEC Basketball Championship Game on Sunday, March 12th at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. For more information on Track45, visit track45.com.



