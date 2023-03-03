Peach PRC Releases Dance Anthem "F U Goodbye" Today



On its heels, she teamed up with GRAMMY Award-nominated powerhouse songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, breakthrough Australian singer and songwriter Peach PRC releases new instant grat track "F U Goodbye" from forthcoming new EP, Manic Dream Pixie."F U Goodbye" is an electro dance bop designed to help firmly free yourself from negative situations. Peach PRC works alongside multi-ARIA award winning producer, Konstantin Kersting, who has produced a wide array of hits including " Dance Monkey " by Tones & I. Peach PRC comments, "This track was about reclaiming my power over one of the most damaging experiences of my life - and putting the blame where it belongs. The verses sort of lull the perpetrator into a false sense of calm, but the chorus is me fully unleashing my rage and refusing to play the insipid little victim." This empowerment anthem will inspire you to embrace only the positive things in life."F U Goodbye" arrives on the heels of "Perfect For You" which notably pays tribute to Paris Hilton's gold-certified 2006 smash "Stars Are Blind." Prior to the songs release Peach PRC shared a taste of "Perfect For You" on TikTok, and Paris proceeded to duet with her."F U Goodbye" and "Perfect For You" stage for her anxiously awaited new EP, Manic Dream Pixie, landing on April 28, 2023.Peach PRC takes the things you only say on text to close friends (or exes) and turns them into pop that shimmers as much as it singes. The rising pop star packs an often-unbelievable journey from writing and recording in her bedroom to social media phenomenon into smart, slick, and sweet songs with a bold bite. Equally funny and sensitive, she holds nothing back when it comes to life's ups and downs, mental health, and everything in between. She has already built an audience of 2 million-plus TikTok followers, generated over 120 million combined artist streams, and attracted acclaim from Billboard, Vogue Australia, BuzzFeed, Consequence, NME, Paper, Refinery29 and more.Launching her TikTok page in 2019, she organically attracted an audience by posting everything from funny moments to self-care advice and, of course, music. A snippet of her first single "Blondes" played over the background of a video where she discussed the track's meaning, and it went viral. The full version eventually amassed over 12 million Spotify streams as she maintained this momentum with the follow-up " Colourblind ", racking up another 4 million Spotify streams. Along the way, she carefully cultivated an undeniable style with a twist. That twist defines her debut single "Josh," the ultimate kiss-off to the worst ex ever and has already received over 27 million streams and counting. Peach PRC followed up the success of "Josh" with her self-proclaimed girly camp pop single "Symptomatic", receiving over 10 million plus combined streams to date, and ending 2021 with " Heavy ", which has tallied 18 million plus combined streams. Kicking off 2022, releasing the liberating single "God Is A Freak" and had everyone talking including pop music titans Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Justin Tranter.On its heels, she teamed up with GRAMMY Award-nominated powerhouse songwriter Bonnie McKee for the 2022 banger "Forever Drunk," reeling in millions of streams and acclaim from Rolling Stone, NME, and more. However, she ignites her biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet with the Manic Dream Pixie EP in 2023. The first single "Perfect For You" pays tribute to the Paris Hilton smash " Stars Are Blind " and sees her entangled in a wild all-female love triangle regardless of the costs. The follow up to 'Perfect For You' is a point-blank lyrical slap-down, dressed up as a throbbing electro-dance-anthem called 'F U Goodbye. F U Goodbye is written by Peach and produced by Dance Monkey (Tones & I) producer Konstantin Kersting. As always, there's no shortage of passion, power, and pink. It is Peach PRC after all...



