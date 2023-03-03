Valley Release Bittersweet Track "Good, But Not Together"





*w/ Aidan Bissett. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, JUNO Award Nominated alternative-pop band Valley share their mellow single "Good, but not together" through Capitol Records/Universal Music. "Good, but not together" arrives as the second single off their upcoming sophomore album Lost In Translation, set to release June 23.Built around a whimsical acoustic riff, "Good, but not together" slows down the tempo from the album opener "Throwback Tears," released last month. Lead singer Rob Laska gets existential, singing: Why does the earth just float, why do some flowers bloom and some don't? Why were we both good, just not good together? The track is steeped in the bittersweet acceptance, the band describes "After a breakup it's easy to spend so much time and energy wondering why something that seems so perfect in theory just didn't work out. Maybe you only loved the idea of them, maybe the timing wasn't right, or maybe it was always better to love from afar. So many questions and so little answers... that seems to be life most of the time. "Good, but not together" is a song that accepts not having the answers and being okay with that."Lost In Translation follows Valley's debut album, MAYBE released in 2019. The upcoming full-length album captures the band's evolution over the past four years both sonically and emotionally as a group of friends grow through the unpredictability of navigating creative careers. Laska explains further, "MAYBE will always be our teenage diary, our coming-of-age story, our first love and first record. Lost In Translation is those same best friends navigating their mid 20s and questioning 'what now?…what really matters to us?' and what might've been lost along the way. Between MAYBE and now, we've done more soul searching together than ever. We've travelled the world, we've accomplished a lot we never thought was possible. We've followed every single path to get nowhere and everywhere. It's a very caught in a thought and seeking album. It poses more questions than answers. It's honest, it's confusing, it's pop, it's nostalgic, it's black and white, its colourful, it's unpredictable, it's simple, it's Valley, Lost In Translation.""Throwback Tears" was released as the first track of the album and sets the tone for the Lost In Translation era. Toronto Star praises the single saying, "There are no tears here - just a wickedly catchy hook brought to life by playful production and cheeky lyrics," while Exclaim declare, "Your fave pop band Valley are back in a big way." The band brought the song to life with the theatrical music video, complete with choreographed break-ups, whirling performances and an epic dance routine.Fans will get a chance to experience the Lost In Translation music live before the album is released with a North American headlining tour kicking off in Montreal April 13, with multiple dates across Canada and the U.S. until June. Upon announce, multiple dates sold out so additional dates have been added. See the full tour routing below and purchase tickets on Valley's website, here: Lost In Translation " 2023 Tour:April 13 - Montreal, QC @ Café Campus^April 14 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre^April 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall^April 16 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall^April 20 - London, ON @ London Music Hall^April 22 - Waterloo, ON @ Maxwell's Concerts and Events^April 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts*April 26 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*April 28 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*April 30 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore*May 02 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Filmore Charlotte*May 03 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*May 05 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*May 06 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*May 07 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*May 09 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco*May 11 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston*May 12 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas*May 13 - Austin, TX @ Emo's*May 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater*May 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre*May 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*May 22 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre*May 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre^*May 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre*May 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*May 27 - Denver, CO @ Summit*May 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*May 31 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues*June 02 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall*June 03 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone*^w/ Devon Cole*w/ Aidan Bissett.



