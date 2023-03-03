Sparks Release "The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte," Title Track Off New Album Out May 26

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Sparks have shared "The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte", the first single and title track from their hugely anticipated 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, due Friday, May 26 via Island Records/ Universal Music. An official music video starring Cate Blanchett will premiere on YouTube on Friday 3rd March at 12PM EST.
The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte marks Sparks' first release on the venerable Island Records label in close to five decades, following such classics as 1974's landmark Kimono My House, highlighted of course by the indelible hit single 'This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us'. The new album is described by Ron and Russell Mael as a record that is "as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then or, for that matter, anytime throughout our career."
The album includes such instantly intriguing new musical vignettes as 'Mona Lisa's Packing, Leaving Late Tonight' and 'Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is', songs which once again display Sparks' seemingly ceaseless ability to craft complete, intricately detailed stories within perfect three-and-a-half minute pop masterpieces. Both characteristically timeless and unequivocally modern, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte once again affirms that, after more than a half century making such masterpieces, Sparks remain inimitable, ingenious and, as ever, utterly one of a kind.
"We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, 'The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte'. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!" say Ron and Russell Mael.
Sparks will celebrate The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte and much more with an extensive world tour that sees the band playing some of the biggest venues of their incredible career, with highlights including a pair of sold-out headline shows at London's historic Royal Albert Hall (May 29 and 30) and the biggest headline show of Sparks' more than fifty-year career, taking place on July 16 at the world famous Hollywood Bowl in their beloved hometown of Los Angeles. The upcoming tour includes one Canadian date in Toronto at Danforth Music
Hall on July 3. For complete details and ticket information, please see allsparks.com/#tour.
"We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world," say Sparks. "See you all soon! It's a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!"
SPARKS TOUR 2023
MAY
23 - Oxford, UK - New Theatre Oxford
24 - Liverpool, UK - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
26 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
27 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall
29 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
JUNE
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Barcelona *
8 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound Madrid *
10 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound Porto *
13 - Paris, France - Le Grand Rex
14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega
18 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
20 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal
22 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls
27 - New York, NY, USA - Beacon Theatre
28 - Philadelphia, PA, USA - Keswick Theatre
30 - Washington, DC, USA - Lincoln Theatre
JULY
1 - Boston, MA, USA - The Wilbur
3 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Danforth Music
Hall
5 - Chicago, IL, USA - Copernicus Center
6 - Milwaukee, WI, USA - Pabst Theater
8 - Kansas City, MO, USA - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
9 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
12 - Dallas, TX, USA - Texas
Theatre
13 - Austin, TX, USA - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
16 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Hollywood Bowl †
24 - Osaka, Japan - Namba Hatch
25 - Tokyo, Japan - Line Cube Shibuya
* Festival Appearance
† w/ Special Guests They Might Be Giants
The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte tracklisting:
The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
Veronica Lake
Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is
Escalator
The Mona Lisa's Packing, Leaving Late Tonight
You Were Meant For Me
Not That Well-Defined
We Go Dancing
When You Leave
Take Me For A Ride
A Love Story
It's Sunny Today
It Doesn't Have To Be That Way
Gee, That Was Fun