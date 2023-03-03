Sparks Release "The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte," Title Track Off New Album Out May 26





The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte marks Sparks' first release on the venerable Island Records label in close to five decades, following such classics as 1974's landmark Kimono My House, highlighted of course by the indelible hit single 'This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us'. The new album is described by Ron and Russell Mael as a record that is "as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then or, for that matter, anytime throughout our career."



The album includes such instantly intriguing new musical vignettes as 'Mona Lisa's Packing, Leaving Late Tonight' and 'Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is', songs which once again display Sparks' seemingly ceaseless ability to craft complete, intricately detailed stories within perfect three-and-a-half minute pop masterpieces. Both characteristically timeless and unequivocally modern, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte once again affirms that, after more than a half century making such masterpieces, Sparks remain inimitable, ingenious and, as ever, utterly one of a kind.



"We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, 'The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte'. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!" say Ron and Russell Mael.



Sparks will celebrate The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte and much more with an extensive world tour that sees the band playing some of the biggest venues of their incredible career, with highlights including a pair of sold-out headline shows at London's historic Royal Albert Hall (May 29 and 30) and the biggest headline show of Sparks' more than fifty-year career, taking place on July 16 at the world famous Hollywood Bowl in their beloved hometown of Los Angeles. The upcoming tour includes one Canadian date in Toronto at Danforth

"We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world," say Sparks. "See you all soon! It's a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!"



SPARKS TOUR 2023



MAY

23 - Oxford, UK - New Theatre Oxford

24 - Liverpool, UK - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

26 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

27 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

29 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall



JUNE

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Barcelona *

8 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound Madrid *

10 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound Porto *

13 - Paris, France - Le Grand Rex

14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega

18 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

20 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

22 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

27 - New York, NY, USA - Beacon Theatre

28 - Philadelphia, PA, USA - Keswick Theatre

30 - Washington, DC, USA - Lincoln Theatre



JULY

1 - Boston, MA, USA - The Wilbur

3 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Danforth

5 - Chicago, IL, USA - Copernicus Center

6 - Milwaukee, WI, USA - Pabst Theater

8 - Kansas City, MO, USA - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

9 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

12 - Dallas, TX, USA -

13 - Austin, TX, USA - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

16 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Hollywood Bowl †

24 - Osaka, Japan - Namba Hatch

25 - Tokyo, Japan - Line Cube Shibuya

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Special Guests They Might Be Giants



The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte tracklisting:

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

Veronica Lake

Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is

Escalator

The Mona Lisa's Packing, Leaving Late Tonight

You Were Meant For Me

Not That Well-Defined

We Go Dancing

When You Leave

Take Me For A Ride

A Love Story

It's Sunny Today

It Doesn't Have To Be That Way

Gee, That Was Fun New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sparks have shared "The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte", the first single and title track from their hugely anticipated 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, due Friday, May 26 via Island Records/ Universal Music. An official music video starring Cate Blanchett will premiere on YouTube on Friday 3rd March at 12PM EST.The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte marks Sparks' first release on the venerable Island Records label in close to five decades, following such classics as 1974's landmark Kimono My House, highlighted of course by the indelible hit single 'This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us'. The new album is described by Ron and Russell Mael as a record that is "as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then or, for that matter, anytime throughout our career."The album includes such instantly intriguing new musical vignettes as 'Mona Lisa's Packing, Leaving Late Tonight' and 'Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is', songs which once again display Sparks' seemingly ceaseless ability to craft complete, intricately detailed stories within perfect three-and-a-half minute pop masterpieces. Both characteristically timeless and unequivocally modern, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte once again affirms that, after more than a half century making such masterpieces, Sparks remain inimitable, ingenious and, as ever, utterly one of a kind."We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, 'The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte'. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!" say Ron and Russell Mael.Sparks will celebrate The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte and much more with an extensive world tour that sees the band playing some of the biggest venues of their incredible career, with highlights including a pair of sold-out headline shows at London's historic Royal Albert Hall (May 29 and 30) and the biggest headline show of Sparks' more than fifty-year career, taking place on July 16 at the world famous Hollywood Bowl in their beloved hometown of Los Angeles. The upcoming tour includes one Canadian date in Toronto at Danforth Music Hall on July 3. For complete details and ticket information, please see allsparks.com/#tour."We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world," say Sparks. "See you all soon! It's a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!"SPARKS TOUR 2023MAY23 - Oxford, UK - New Theatre Oxford24 - Liverpool, UK - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall26 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo27 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall29 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall30 - London, UK - Royal Albert HallJUNE2 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Barcelona *8 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound Madrid *10 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound Porto *13 - Paris, France - Le Grand Rex14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Store Vega18 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom20 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal22 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls27 - New York, NY, USA - Beacon Theatre28 - Philadelphia, PA, USA - Keswick Theatre30 - Washington, DC, USA - Lincoln TheatreJULY1 - Boston, MA, USA - The Wilbur3 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Danforth Music Hall5 - Chicago, IL, USA - Copernicus Center6 - Milwaukee, WI, USA - Pabst Theater8 - Kansas City, MO, USA - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland9 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater12 - Dallas, TX, USA - Texas Theatre13 - Austin, TX, USA - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre16 - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Hollywood Bowl †24 - Osaka, Japan - Namba Hatch25 - Tokyo, Japan - Line Cube Shibuya* Festival Appearance† w/ Special Guests They Might Be GiantsThe Girl Is Crying In Her Latte tracklisting:The Girl Is Crying In Her LatteVeronica LakeNothing Is As Good As They Say It IsEscalatorThe Mona Lisa's Packing, Leaving Late TonightYou Were Meant For MeNot That Well-DefinedWe Go DancingWhen You LeaveTake Me For A RideA Love StoryIt's Sunny TodayIt Doesn't Have To Be That WayGee, That Was Fun



