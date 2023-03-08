Alexis Marrero To Release Highly Anticipated New Single "Wake Me Up" On March 10, 2023





https://twitter.com/alexismarrero05 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alexis Marrero is a singer, songwriter, and self-taught musician from Cleveland, Ohio. She began her career at the age of 16 and has gone on to release fan favorite singles including "Something That I Missed" and "Rich AF." Constantly moving, has taken over Sweety High's Instagram story, modeled for Charlotte's Closet's Virtual Fashion Show, began her very own "Quarantine Concert Fridays" in which she performed free concerts for her fans on Instagram live, and started a charity event, "Saving Our Holidays Extravaganza," in which influencers, singers, and dancers partnered up to raise money for the Salvation Army's Rescuing Christmas.She has been interviewed by iHeart: Radio's "The Outlaws Radio Show," KTLA's "Wish USA," KMET's "Entertainment Zone," and has been featured in numerous magazines and newspapers. At the age of 20, she has worked with big names in the industry such as Stefan Litrownik, Stevie Mackey, and Shannon McArthur. She is an advocate for positivity and a role model for people all over the world. With her storytelling, unique vocals, and versatile music, she has something for almost everybody to enjoy and be inspired by. She has many more songs in the works and cannot wait to release them to the world. Wake Me Up " is a dark anthem-style cut, where Alexis' powerful and haunting voice perfectly conveys her strife and anguish throughout the song. A song built on fusing Pop, R&B with a Rock edge, " Wake Me Up " will sound familiar yet refreshing to the listener, while providing insight into her life and experience going through a relationship gone bad. Known for her previous hits that promote positivity, Alexis' vulnerability is displayed as she relives all she went through until she was able to Wake Up!Pre-order/Download your copy of " Wake Me Up " by Alexis Marrero on iTunes here:https://music.apple.com/us/album/wake-me-up-single/1673647142https://instagram.com/officialalexismarrero?igshid=1jotehhe2ypnvhttps://www.tiktok.com/@officialalexismarrero?_t=8aSVXEb2owN&_r=1https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxsQgC140--kQucSXxCVv4g?view_as=subscriberhttps://www.facebook.com/officialalexismarrerohttps://open.spotify.com/artist/0mUJHSgFsZZf1zRUH4X3Ez?si=2rJd_L5VSy6zEIejQW46MAhttps://www.alexis-marrero.com/https://twitter.com/alexismarrero05



