Morgan Wallen Adds London Show At The O2 For Massive One Night At A Time World Tour One Night Only

www.morganwallen.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country superstar and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen is set to kick off his massive 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour in Auckland, New Zealand next week (March 15). As the ACM, CMA and American Music Awards winner prepares to deliver his milestone tour to more than 1.2 million fans around the globe this year, he continues to extend its reach into new territories due to overwhelming demand, adding a one-night-only show at London's The O2 on Dec. 3, 2023.Fan club pre-sales begin Tuesday, March 7, with general on-sale available beginning 10am local UK on Thursday, March 9 at MorganWallen.com.Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour - named after the title track of his recently released third studio album One Thing At A Time (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) - is produced by Live Nation in North America/United Kingdom and Frontier Touring for Australia/New Zealand. Kicking off overseas March 15-25 with shows in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY, before returning stateside on April 14 at Milwaukee's American Family Field with HARDY; hitting New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park with Parker McCollum; and returning overseas Dec. 3 at The O2 in London.ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will support across U.S. and international dates.Following a series of free concerts in celebration of One Thing At A Time - including an attendance record-setting show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wallen is gearing up to showcase his new music which Billboard remarks is "charmingly confident" with "infectious melodies." One Thing At A Time arrived last week as Spotify's largest streaming debut of any genre in 2023 and the most streamed country album in a single day by a male artist.www.morganwallen.com



