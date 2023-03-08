Peter Gabriel Releases "Playing For Time (Dark Side Remix)" Off Forthcoming Album i/o





October 7 - Vancouver, British Columbia (Rogers Arena) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the full moon, Tuesday 7 March, Peter Gabriel releases "Playing For Time (Dark-Side Mix)", the third song from his forthcoming album i/o. The track is accompanied by a cover image featuring the work of visual artist Annette Messager.Written and produced by Peter Gabriel, "Playing For Time" was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London, and features Tom Cawley on piano. The orchestral arrangement, by Ed Shearmur, was recorded at British Grove Studios in London with a number of players who previously featured in the New Blood Orchestra."'Playing For Time' is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it. It's been an important song for me. It's about time, mortality and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain.It is more of a personal song about how you assemble memories and whether we are prisoners of time or whether that is something that can actually free us. I do think it's good to push yourself towards more bold or interesting experiences because then you will have richer memories to feed you when you get to my age. You also get taught by every meaningful experience that you go through."The presence of Tom Cawley on piano and Ed Shearmur's arrangement, provide nice touch-points with Gabriel's previous work. Cawley, having played piano on the New Blood Tour, was an obvious choice, "even though I performed and played piano live quite a lot I felt that this was something that I could get a real piano player in for and Tom Cawley is a brilliant musician." The connection to Ed Shearmur goes even further back;"I thought back to 'That'll Do', the Randy Newman song that I sang, and Ed Shearmur had done a beautiful arrangement on that and I thought that maybe that sort of thing would really suit this song well, so we managed to track Ed down again. When I first heard the demos it brought a tear to the eye because I felt so much emotion in it, particularly at the end. That was definitely what I wanted to try and do with this song, to give that emotional journey. It means a lot to me."Gabriel's thoughts about time were, in part, influenced by the work of the Long Now Foundation, and Danny Hillis's extraordinary invention, The 10,000 Year Clock, which is an idea designed to try and encourage us to think long-term. "I'm sure that if we have a chance of surviving the existential problems that we now face we have to start thinking much bigger and longer to make some real headway. So, I think what they do is enormously valuable and there are some amazing talks on their website, so for those that want a deep dive into the role of time and long-term thinking, the Long Now Foundation is a wonderful place to start."Just like the two previous full moon releases, "Playing For Time" will come with differing mix approaches from Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix), released on 7 March, and from Mark 'Spike' Stent (Bright-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos In-Side Mix, released later in the month.The artwork that accompanies this month's release is by visual artist Annette Messager, whose work Gabriel has long been an admirer of."I'd seen the work of Annette Messager, who is a wonderful artist, many years ago and nearly got her involved in the Art from Us project, but this time I thought she'd be exactly the right person to ask to do something for this song.Annette has been a real pioneering sculptor and, if you look at the breadth of her work, you'll find that she has influenced quite a few younger artists working today. It's wonderful that she wanted to get involved. I strongly recommend you check out her work, it is full of life, even though a lot of it has death and memory at its heart."As well as new music, Peter Gabriel will embark on a tour later this year including five Canadian dates in Toronto, Quebec, Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver.Upcoming Canadian Tour Dates: September 8 - Quebec City, Quebec (Videotron Centre) September 9 - Ottawa, Ontario (Canadian Tire Centre) September 11 - Toronto, Ontario (Scotiabank Arena) September 13 - Montreal, Quebec (Bell Centre)October 7 - Vancouver, British Columbia (Rogers Arena)



