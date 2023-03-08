HARD Events Announces Lineup For HARD Summer Music Festival 2023





The 2023 lineup stays true to the multi-genre ethos and dedication to spotlighting emerging scenes that continue to make HARD Summer one of the most exciting festivals in the country. Fans can expect triumphant returns from those whose massive trajectories have defined HARD's bleeding-edge curation, coupled with leading hip-hop headliners, beacons of the global underground, and scene risers du jour.



Longtime HARD fans know that the family of artists that developed around the brand in its early days have gone on to dominate the worldwide dance music conversation. To celebrate its fifteen year anniversary, the festival welcomes these titans back to the stage with a curational twist true to its creative essence.



The super-reunion of HARD alumni continues with the inimitable Boys Noize, LA's own outrageous Dillon Francis, and the chart-topping tones of Gorgon City.



Hip-hop and rap past and present will once again take center stage at HARD with Atlanta's own



Los Angeles' longstanding history as an epicenter for underground house and techno will fly its flag at HARD Summer's Pink Stage in 2023, joined by some of the scene's most celebrated acts. Grammy Award-winning South African sensation



In a testament to its dedication to Los Angeles, HARD has selected the city's best to contribute to its multi-genre sounds. Emo Nite will continue their reign as revivalists of the post-punk era, while the city's famed warehouse scene is put on display with sets from Club Tularosa and fun2bjane.



Those seeking out the heavier electronic strains will once again find their place at HARD Summer with performances by Belgian drum and bass icon Netsky, Kayzo b2b Sullivan King, and SAYMYNITTI (Nitti Gritti and SAYMYNAME) plus Kai Wachi, PEEKABOO, Alix Perez, Yellow Claw b2b Flosstradamus, Diesel, 4B b2b JSTJR, and the fast-ascending newcomers ISOxo and Knock2. The more euphoric end of the genre will be represented by Blanke, SIPPY, Luude, and Ninajirachi.



HARD Summer continues to invest in creating a comfortable experience for attendees, with this never-before-used venue complex providing the perfect canvas to expand this mission. Fans can hop on the LA Metro for an easy journey to and from the event, or taste some of the city's most celebrated food vendors at the foot of the Coliseum Torch. HARD Summer will also be hosting a series of official afterparties at premiere venues around Los Angeles, offering a true city-side takeover. More afterparty details will be announced closer to the festival.



Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, March 10th at 10AM PT via HARD Summer's official website. This includes GA and VIP options, which can both be purchased with an initial deposit of $9.95.



21 Savage

4B b2b JSTJR

Alix Perez

AMÉMÉ

Azzecca

Ben Sterling





Blanke

Blossom

Boys Noize

ChaseWest

Chuwe

CHYL

Club Tularosa

Denis Sulta

Deorro

Devault

Diesel

Dillon Francis

Diplo b2b BLOND:ISH

Dirt Monkey



DJ Dials

Emo Nite

Fat Joe

Fleur Shore

FrostTop

fun2bjane

Giolì & Assia

Gorgon City

Hamdi

Hayden James

ISOxo

IT HZ (CHEE x Jon Casey)

Jungle (DJ)

Kai Wachi

Kaivon



Kayzo b2b Sullivan King

Kid Cudi

Kitty Ca$h

Knock2



Laxcity

Loco Dice

Ludacris

Luude

Mija

Nala

Netsky

NIK P

Ninajirachi

Noizu

Odd Mob



PEEKABOO

Rohaan

SAYMYNITTI

Senza

SIPPY





Space Laces

Tape B

The Martinez Brothers

Toman b2b Rossi.

Two Feet

Wilkinson

Wuki

Yellow Claw b2b Flosstradamus

