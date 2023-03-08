Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 08/03/2023

Gavin Lee Embraces His Southern Roots With New Single "Redneckin"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Gavin Lee is embracing his down-home southern roots with his new single "Redneckin."
With fun-hearted lyrics like life is just a party with the right attitude, Redneckin' will have listeners excited for warm weather, cold beer and long days at the beach.
"I try to make my music relatable to the everyday working man," Gavin shares. "That is my ultimate goal for my music."

Acclaimed singers/songwriter Gavin Lee is a country music artist characterized by his down-home, hardworking, blue-collar persona, coupled with a genuine heart and endearing smile. Gavin has garnered a large and welcoming grassroots following with his true-grit, 90's country inspired sound. The self-taught guitarist is dedicated to following the same footprints as some of his favorite country artists, including Jason Aldean, Riley Green and Luke Combs.

The singer/songwriter has previously recorded and released singles Old Chevy, Gone Fishin', Dixie Dreamin', Millionaire in Mexico, Friend with A Beer, American Crazy, Beginning of Me, and All You Gotta Do Is Dance, with the latter hitting #7 on the UK charts and #80 on Music Row charts. His newest single Redneckin' was released on March 7, 2023.
Gavin has also recently been chosen as an Ambassador to PickleJar Live and is a member of the Texas Country Music Association.
For more information, visit www.gavinleemusic.com






