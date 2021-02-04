Janet Jackson Returns To Lifetime For Family First Documentary













The documentary will follow the 2023 "



"Janet Jackson: Family First" is currently filming and will simulcast on Lifetime and A&E, with the release to be announced. It is being produced by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company).



Of the new documentary, executive producer



Executive producer Randy Jackson said, "In this next chapter in the documentary,











She is the record holder for the biggest selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. She also stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand,



In 2018, her last single, "Made for Now" with Daddy Yankee, released by her own Rhythm Nation Records, hit #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart making it her 20th single on the chart in the span of her career. In 2019, she was inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her brothers and in that same year her critically acclaimed Las



As reported by Billboard Boxscore, the legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, and actress is among the biggest



On February 4, 2021,



The album also made Billboard chart history for having the longest continuous run on the Hot 100 with singles from one album, ultimately tallying a remarkable 65 consecutive weeks from that perch. To date, Control has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With "Janet Jackson." ranking as cable's #1 documentary of 2022 and seen by 21 million viewers, Lifetime and A&E today announced they have greenlit a continuation of the extraordinary and historic story of Janet Jackson. Janet Jackson: Family First will chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 " Together Again " tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance. Janet Jackson: Family First continues the captivating and critically lauded story from 2022's most talked-about documentary Janet Jackson. with the next chapter in Janet's journey, in her own words and experiences with an exclusive, intimate, and honest look at her life, family, and legendary artistry.The documentary will follow the 2023 " Together Again " tour, which will celebrate Janet Jackson's 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson's most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of "The Velvet Rope", and 30 years of "janet.""Janet Jackson: Family First" is currently filming and will simulcast on Lifetime and A&E, with the release to be announced. It is being produced by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company).Of the new documentary, executive producer Janet Jackson said, "I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year. I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the 'Together Again' tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter."Executive producer Randy Jackson said, "In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the 'Together Again' tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet's career with fans across the country. We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers." Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 5 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture.She is the record holder for the biggest selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. She also stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Even today she continues to make an undeniable impact.In 2018, her last single, "Made for Now" with Daddy Yankee, released by her own Rhythm Nation Records, hit #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart making it her 20th single on the chart in the span of her career. In 2019, she was inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her brothers and in that same year her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, " Metamorphosis " closed out to record breaking ticket sales with only 18 dates at the Park MGM's Park Theater.As reported by Billboard Boxscore, the legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, and actress is among the biggest Vegas performers of this decade, ahead of Celine Dion (2011), Britney Spears (2013) and the Backstreet Boys (2017). Her critically acclaimed and award winning documentary "Janet Jackson." brought in over 20 million viewers in one week.On February 4, 2021, Janet Jackson's iconic mega platinum-selling third album Control turned 35. The album also returned to the top of the charts, hitting #1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart. Led by five chartbusting hit singles - "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "Control," "When I Think Of You," -with their complementary, tightly choreographed music videos - and "Let's Wait Awhile," Control became Jackson's first No. 1 Pop album.The album also made Billboard chart history for having the longest continuous run on the Hot 100 with singles from one album, ultimately tallying a remarkable 65 consecutive weeks from that perch. To date, Control has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. Janet Jackson: Family First is directed by Ben Hirsch. It is produced for Lifetime and A&E by Workerbee. AEC (Associated Entertainment Corporation) are co-producers. Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson are executive producers. Rick Murray is executive producer for Workerbee. Brie Miranda Bryant is executive producer for A&E Network.



