Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single "La Negra Tomasa"

Continuing towards a bright and thriving career, 2023 and beyond will see The Tiarras continue to release their original music, perform as official SXSW showcase artists, and be booked across stages both in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Latin power trio The Tiarras released their new single and reimagined version of classic Cuban song "La Negra Tomasa," earlier this week. After posting their version of the song to TikTok, the track quickly went viral, garnering over 450,000 views with fans asking for an official release. "La Negra Tomasa" was featured by NPR Alt.Latino's 'Best New Music Round-up,' and the trio's genre-bending sound has previously been featured by NPR's World Cafe, Texas Standard and more.The Mexican-American trio of musicians and songwriters is comprised of sisters Tori, Sophia and Tiffany Baltierra. The Austin-based band is slated to make multiple appearances at SXSW including performing an official showcase (schedule below)*."Our cover of 'La Negra Tomasa' by Caifanes was created by our persistent love for Spanish rock that was introduced to us by our father. As kids, we heard the song in 'Selena' the movie during the scene where she visits Mexico for the first time.The guitar riffs, groovy bass lines, and dance inducing percussion convinced us to make it an addition into our live show. After becoming one with the song from several shows, we created a midsection jam to lead our audience into a musical trance," said Tori Baltierra, lead vocalist and guitarist. Listen to the new single here:The Tiarras Upcoming SXSW Performances*March 14th - Stubbs - "Dawa Presents - Vision 8291: UNITYOfficial SXSW Showcase" - 8:30 p.m.March 17th - Coopers BBQ - "LatinapaloozaOfficial SXSW Showcase" - 10:30p.m.Extracting their influence from the diverse musical libraries that surrounded their upbringing, their vibrant music draws inspiration from the likes of rock, Latin, pop, soul, reggae, and blues, to foster a dynamic new sound that defies the limitations of genre.Combined with their love of community and inclusiveness, The Tiarras aim for their music to provide a creative outlet that promotes a feel-good energy along with social advancement and equality for all.Their mission driven music has previously been incorporated into campaigns for Rock the Vote, Jolt and Voto Latino. Their latest singles "Soy Chingona" and "Let Love Free" have cumulatively been featured across renowned platforms such as NPR World Cafe, Mitú, Grimy Goods and Latin Alt. Radio.Continuing towards a bright and thriving career, 2023 and beyond will see The Tiarras continue to release their original music, perform as official SXSW showcase artists, and be booked across stages both in Texas and across the nation.



