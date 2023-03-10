Sister Hazel's Lyrics For Life: An Evening Of Making Music Matter Raises Over $675,000 For Cancer Programs





Lyrics for Life is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to make a difference in the fight against pediatric cancer. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-selling band, Sister Hazel, hosted a sold-out Lyrics for Life - An Evening of Making Music Matter event on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in the band's hometown of Gainesville, FL. Presented by Rich and Carissa Blaser, the fifth annual event raised over $675K for the non-profit charities Lyrics for Life's Camp Hazelnut and Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, as well as Stop Children's Cancer in Gainesville, FL. This special event put the charity over the four-million-dollar mark in funds raised since the inception of the charity in 2002. Over 1,200 attendees bid in a star-studded silent auction, featuring items from some of the music industry's biggest names and experienced an intimate concert by Sister Hazel with special guest Darius Rucker."We are so proud of this event," explains lead singer Ken Block. "Both for what it is and for what it accomplishes. We have been a part of a lot of great events during our career. But there is nothing that compares to Lyrics for Life! The evening itself is designed to take people on a journey. Lots of connection, big laughs, a few tears, intimate one of a kind storyteller musical moments, and wide-open rock shows. All in one night! It is a seriously incredible experience for a seriously great cause. I'm so honored by all the artists who participate just by donating handwritten lyrics, and of course by our old friend, Darius Rucker's performances this year. Gainesville's medical community, community at large, and our sponsors all step up and make this an unforgettable and impactful night. For me, there is no finer way to honor my little brother- and to support people and families navigating a cancer diagnosis. The money we are raising for these support programs, kids camp, and for research is staggering and humbling. We couldn't be prouder and more excited about the future."Lyrics for Life has raised over four million dollars for Children's Cancer Charities around the country including $650,000 donated to Stop Children's Cancer in the band's hometown of Gainesville, FL. They have also benefited other Cancer Charities around the country including Children's Cancer Center of Tampa and Camp Sunshine in Atlanta. More than 15,000 children under age nineteen will be diagnosed with cancer this year. While survival rates have improved, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death by disease for kids.Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called "one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years" by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song "All for You," topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums Chart entries. They have most recently co-produced a cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled "Elements," that includes a bonus seventh track that continued throughout the series. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding "The Rock Boat" and annually hosts events like the "Hazelnut Hang," and "Camp Hazelnut" that focuses on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media having amassed over a million social followers. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with "Lyrics for Life." Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.Lyrics for Life is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to make a difference in the fight against pediatric cancer. Sister Hazel frontman, Ken Block, and his band mates founded Lyrics for Life in memory of Ken's younger brother, Jeffrey, who ultimately lost his four-year battle with cancer that started at age 14. The charity unites musicians and celebrities for concert events, auctions, and other fundraising efforts. The monies raised are donated to groups that are working to find a cure, as well as those aiming to enrich the lives of patients and their families. From research to summer camps and family support groups, we are surrounding this disease and conquering it from every angle. Artists participate in many ways, often by donating handwritten lyrics to one of their songs on anything from a simple sheet of paper to a surfboard to some other unique item, which we offer for auction at one of our Lyrics for Life events. Our team of musicians, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters set high goals for the future. We accept the challenge to find new ways of raising money and awareness and to help make each day a little brighter until there is a cure. https://www.lyricsforlife.org/



