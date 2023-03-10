Argentine Producer Nahuel The Coach Releases "Fichaje #2" With Mesita





Nahuel's relationship with Mesita is based on admiration and mutual respect, and this collaboration came about after the two got in touch via Instagram. Nahuel sent him material, he chose the beat, and the result is an explosive mixture.



"Fichaje #2" also comes accompanied by a music video, a clip directed by Llamen a Beby and produced at Kartódromo Internacional in Ciudad Evita, and stars both artists.



"Fichaje #2" is now available on all digital platforms and on YouTube.



A native of Temperley, Buenos Aires, Nahuel Quinteros, known as Nahuel The Coach, began his musical career at an early age. He formed part of the band "El Atentado" as a singer, and following the departure of the keyboardist, his grandmother gave him a keyboard and he learned how to play it in less than a week for a big performance. Since the time he was a young boy he already demonstrated a strong inclination toward music and an innate intuition in adopting new instruments into his repertoire.



A fan of Néstor en Bloque and with great role models such as



His versatility and craftsmanship when it comes to work led him to become a leader for his peers and those kids who aspire to build a career in the music industry, which soon earned him the moniker of "Coach." His productions encompass genres such as rap, trap, cumbia and reggaeton, resulting in quality music with a refined element that gives it that distinct stamp. Therefore, Nahuel The Coach is sought after for his production skills and has produced songs by artists such as Zaramay, Alejo Isaak, C.R.O, Homer el Mero Mero, John C,



﻿Despite being one of the most sought-after music producers of the moment in the scene, Nahuel The Coach is known for his commitment to his work and his low profile, given that he prefers that his music speak for him, and he recognizes that there is a team behind every hit to make things happen. That's why in 2022 he decided to join the record label FaroLatino



