TX Singer/Songwriter Ryan Hamilton Announces New April 28 Release Date For 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost'

"The future of rock n roll" - Mike Peters (The Alarm) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed TX-based, singer-songwriter Ryan Hamilton has announced that due to a manufacturing issue, the release of his forthcoming LP 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost,' will be pushed to April 28 (from its original March 10 release date).To make up for it, Ryan is making a new track "Yeah, Whatever" available for streaming this Friday.Pre-save the 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' LP here: orcd.co/hauntedbytheholyghost.Hailed by Spin Magazine as one of the '35 Best Lesser Known Artists of the Last 35 Years', the Fort Worth, Texas-based musician released his first solo album, 'Hell of a Day', back in 2015. Prior to this, Hamilton had experienced success across North America and Canada with former band Smile Smile.Hamilton signed to Stevie Van Zandt's 'Wicked Cool' label in June 2018, and a sold-out tour of the UK supporting the Alarm followed.In 2019, Hamilton and his band completed a West Coast tour of the US. By personal invitation, Ryan also played Adam Duritz' (Counting Crows) 'Underwater Sunshine' festival in NYC and The Alarm's Gathering festival in both Wales and NYC. Mike Peters of The Alarm has said of Ryan: "this young man is the future of rock n'roll."2019 saw multiple tours of the UK, once in support of the Tearaways featuring Blondie's Clem Burke, who proclaimed: "Ryan is a genuine modern day 21st Century rock n' roller."Hamilton closed out 2019 by opening for Jesse Malin (featuring Lucinda Williams) at the Bowery Ballroom, NYC. Hamilton's first album for Wicked Cool, 'This Is The Sound,' was released May 2019 (winning in the 'Independent Music Awards 'Album of the Year' category), with the follow-up 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere' coming in 2020. This album appeared on multiple Top 10 Official Charts in the UK as well as a number of 'Albums of the Year' polls.2020 also saw the release of Hamilton's chart-topping solo EP 'Incommunicado', following shortly after his 'Songs and Stories' solo acoustic tour of the UK, just before the pandemic hit.His next album '1221' was released in November 2021 and went straight into the Top 10 Indie Albums on the Official Charts (U.K.). '1221' is also the very first Wicked Cool release to be selected as an Official Record Store Day title, the exclusive vinyl edition released in April 2022.Hamilton completed a short run of sold-out shows in the U.K. in February 2022, with RPM Magazine noting: "Ryan Hamilton is an artist whose back catalogue straddles power pop and Americana with radio-friendly singles and lyrics that hit the heart and soul. His live performance, whether with a band or solo is always memorable. For me a great artist has to have the whole package, that certain sparkle. Well written songs, a good voice, charisma and the ability to captivate an audience. Ryan has already proven himself in that department."2022 quickly shaped up to be one of Hamilton's busiest to date, with multiple U.K. & US shows booked throughout the year and 2020's postponed appearances at Maverick and LeeStock festivals finally taking place. In October 2022, Hamilton embarked upon a month-long tour of the U.K., co-headlining with Jason & The Scorchers legend Warner E. Hodges. The schedule took in the Orkney Islands to the North of Scotland, which have been inhabited for thousands of years since the Mesolithic period.2023 promises to be even busier for Hamilton, with the release of 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost,' a full UK/European tour in Spring, plus festivals and US shows through summer and later in the year.Announcement From Ryan Hamilton:"Due to a manufacturing issue, my New Album has been delayed until April 28th. This is, of course, disheartening, & the repercussions of having to delay after a year of work and planning are much more complicated than you may imagine. I'm trying to stay positive. But this album delay follows a very big, international tour that I was supposed to support, getting canceled. 2023 is supposed to be my BIG year. Biggest tour ever. Now cancelled. Biggest album ever. Now delayed. It has been incredibly difficult, mentally, emotionally, & the struggle is very real. As a result, I'm going through some things personally, & I feel a little lost. But my hope is that all the wonderful people who believe in me, & my music, will rally behind me. As I need you more than ever. I've always felt like the underdog. I want to feel like the underdog can win. I deserve a win. #musicbusiness #thestruggleisreal #mentalhealth #supportindependent"'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' Track Listing:1 Asshole2 Haunted by the Holy Ghost3 Overdose4 Paper Planes5 On the Edge6 Broke My Heart, Fixed My Vision7 Absence of Love8 Yeah, Whatever9 Strange Situation10 Sad Bastard SongWhat others have said about Ryan Hamilton:"Although Fort Worth's Ryan Hamilton looks like a roots-rocker, his music falls closer to Wilco filtered through the alternative rock of Ween. 'Haunted by the Holy Ghost' is the musings of man with a child's heart and a teenager's brain. It's petulant, strident, candid and funny as hell. Plus, it rocks from start to finish."- Texas Music Magazine"The Texan pop rock singer/songwriter offers a warm, catchy portal into the darker reaches of his past with this upbeat, Ginger Wildheart-y mix of joy and sorrow."- Classic Rock"Defiantly upbeat, bittersweet, and life-affirming with big guitars and even bigger choruses. Just buy the blEEPing album." - Top40-Charts.com"One of the 35 Best Lesser-Known Artists Of The Last 35 Years."- Spin Magazine"Just fantastic!"- Adam Duritz (Counting Crows)"This generation's Tom Petty"- Michael DesBarres"Ryan is a genuine modern-day 21st Century RocknRoller!" -Clem Burke (Blondie, The Empty Hearts)"The future of rock n roll" - Mike Peters (The Alarm)



