Massachusetts Power-Pop/Emo Band Cape Crush Releases Title Track Off Upcoming Debut EP 'San Souci'



The band will release its debut EP 'San Souci' on April 14 via Ancient Injury Records.

The title track is now streaming everywhere, along with a lyric video.

"San Souci" deals with the bittersweet emotions of leaving behind people and places you've begrudgingly learned to love.

Pre-save the "San Souci" EP here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/capecrush/san-souci

Stream the lyric video here: https://youtu.be/z4LS0OouzJY.



Known for their catchy hooks, relatable lyrics, and high-energy performances, Cape Crush is poised to make waves in the music scene.



Cape Crush was but a twinkle in her eye when



In 2022, Cape Crush entered the studio to record their debut EP, 'San Souci' which is set to be released in April of 2023. The EP is a collection of six songs recorded at God City



Another single from the EP ("Sandwich Wars") will be available on streaming platforms in the coming weeks.



"Sandwich Wars" is an ode to the age-old rivalry between Philly cheesesteaks and New England's roast beef three-way.



Other tracks on the EP include "Sunny & Boone," a poignant reflection on the feelings of homesickness and growing apart from friends, and "Del Water Gap," a raw and emotional exploration of addiction and its impact on relationships.



With their debut EP on the horizon, Cape Crush is ready to take the music world by storm. Their infectious energy and heartfelt lyrics have already earned them a dedicated following, and fans are eagerly anticipating what the future holds for this exciting new band. San Souci - released on Ancient Injury Records is available everywhere music is streamed on 4/14/23.



