Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 14/03/2023

Massachusetts Power-Pop/Emo Band Cape Crush Releases Title Track Off Upcoming Debut EP 'San Souci'

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
631 entries in 26 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
248 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
197 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
335 entries in 23 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
207 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
486 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
247 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
443 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cape Crush is a power-pop/emo band hailing from the North Shore of Massachusetts. The band consists of scene-veterans Ali Lipman on guitar and vocals, James Christopher on guitar, Jake Letizia on bass, and Cody Rico on drums.
The band will release its debut EP 'San Souci' on April 14 via Ancient Injury Records.
The title track is now streaming everywhere, along with a lyric video.
"San Souci" deals with the bittersweet emotions of leaving behind people and places you've begrudgingly learned to love.
Pre-save the "San Souci" EP here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/capecrush/san-souci
Stream the lyric video here: https://youtu.be/z4LS0OouzJY.

Known for their catchy hooks, relatable lyrics, and high-energy performances, Cape Crush is poised to make waves in the music scene.

Cape Crush was but a twinkle in her eye when James Christopher approached Ali Lipman in the winter of 2021 about putting a band together. With shared influences like The Get Up Kids, and the Weakerthans, they started writing and arranging songs that explored themes of heartbreak, hardship, and change. They were soon after joined by friends Jake Letizia on bass, and Cody Rico on drums both of whose love of emo music influenced the overall sound of Cape Crush.

In 2022, Cape Crush entered the studio to record their debut EP, 'San Souci' which is set to be released in April of 2023. The EP is a collection of six songs recorded at God City Music in Salem, MA that showcase the band's infectious energy and heartfelt lyricism.

Another single from the EP ("Sandwich Wars") will be available on streaming platforms in the coming weeks.

"Sandwich Wars" is an ode to the age-old rivalry between Philly cheesesteaks and New England's roast beef three-way.

Other tracks on the EP include "Sunny & Boone," a poignant reflection on the feelings of homesickness and growing apart from friends, and "Del Water Gap," a raw and emotional exploration of addiction and its impact on relationships.

With their debut EP on the horizon, Cape Crush is ready to take the music world by storm. Their infectious energy and heartfelt lyrics have already earned them a dedicated following, and fans are eagerly anticipating what the future holds for this exciting new band. San Souci - released on Ancient Injury Records is available everywhere music is streamed on 4/14/23.

www.instagram.com/capecrushma






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0139780 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014140605926514 secs