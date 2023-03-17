Marc Anthony Makes Appearance At Expo West To Celebrate Growth Of Plant-Based Energy Drink, OCA





Gabriela Ramirez, head of WeBelivMagnus Venture, also said, "In just 2 years we became a global brand with a footprint not only in the U.S. but also in Latin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Marc Anthony, co-owner of OCA, a unique, plant-based energy drink straight from the Amazon, appeared at Expo West to celebrate the brand's newest innovations.Within 2 years, OCA has experienced rapid growth in the U.S. market, available at more than 5,000 points of sale in 45 states, including Whole Foods Markets and Kroger nationwide, Albertsons, Erewhon, AmPm, GoPuff, and CVS (available by June 2023).Gaining traction by providing a long-lasting boost without the crash and burn of many energy drinks, OCA is powered by tapioca, an extract of the cassava root, and natural caffeine from green coffee.OCA launched with 4 exotic flavors: mango, berry acai, prickly pear lime, and guava passionfruit—all organic, vegan, gluten-free and low sugar, created for today's wellness-focused consumer seeking energy without side effects, artificial ingredients or sacrificing taste. Co-created with consumers and NSF certified, OCA debuted a Zero Sugar line in 3 new flavors in 2022: watermelon kiwi, dragon fruit, and pineapple grapefruit, satisfying increased demand for no-sugar functional beverages. At Expo West, OCA presented its latest innovation, OCA Extra Boost, in 2 exotic flavors Apple Pear and Cherry, for the first time."I have the pleasure to perform for millions of fans around the world, and each concert celebrates the energy and rhythm of Latin American culture. The reality is, to keep your momentum and energy throughout the day and night, sometimes you need an extra boost—and I'm proud to share this innovation with the world," says Marc Anthony.Inspired by how nature comes alive at night, OCA Extra Boost delivers natural plant-based energy including tapioca with an EXTRA boost from Yerba Mate."Highlighting the best-tasting, all-natural and functional ingredients that Latin America offers is a huge driver of beverage innovation at Beliv, and Yerba Mate has been enjoyed traditionally for centuries in South America as a natural source of energy. Today, it's seeing a surge of interest in the U.S. market, so in partnership with Marc Anthony and Magnus Media, we invite consumers to Live Extra, Day and Night," said Carlos Sluman, CEO of Beliv."OCA continues to disrupt the energy drinks market with all-natural and plant-based solutions rooted in authentic Latin American traditions," said Felipe Pimiento, COO of Mangus Media.Gabriela Ramirez, head of WeBelivMagnus Venture, also said, "In just 2 years we became a global brand with a footprint not only in the U.S. but also in Latin America and China; but we can proudly say that OCA is the fastest-growing brand in the natural channel in the U.S. In this short time, OCA won 3 different awards, including being named the best natural energy drink in the world. Good energy is contagious, and Expo West is the perfect platform to reach even more retailers and consumers, elevating our growth in the U.S."



