Juno Award Winning Breakthrough Artist Of The Year Preston Pablo Releases Official Music Video For "Ay Ay Ay" Out Now

"When I first heard my name called, it was a rush of adrenaline," explains Preston about the win on Monday's broadcast. "Now, it still feels surreal, I don't think it's even set in yet. I really haven't had much time to collect my thoughts truthfully. As soon as I landed back in Toronto after the Junos, we went right back to work to prepare for my first headline show. Once the show is done and I have some time to myself, I think it'll all finally set in. I'm truly so grateful to have my name in the same category as the artists I was nominated alongside, let alone win. I'm happy that the amount of time and energy that went into this last year has been acknowledged. And now I have to make sure I use this new stage of my career to keep building! There's new music on the way that I'm so excited to share with the world."



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Juno Award winning Canadian singer/songwriter, Preston Pablo, releases a new music video for his single "AY AY AY" via 31 East / Universal Music. "AY AY AY" showcases Preston Pablo's ability to craft a pop hit with a celebratory, dance inducing vibe. About the track, Preston shares, "this song is the fantasized world built around my wildest desires. It's my materialistic idea of success being manifested through a song."This new visual follows his most recent award-winning achievement at this year's 2023 JUNO Awards taking home the win in the Breakthrough Artist of The Year category. He took the stage at the broadcast and performed " Flowers Need Rain " on stage with fellow 31 East talent, Banx & Ranx and Rêve. It's my materialistic idea of success being manifested through a song."This new visual follows his most recent award-winning achievement at this year's 2023 JUNO Awards taking home the win in the Breakthrough Artist of The Year category. He took the stage at the broadcast and performed " Flowers Need Rain " on stage with fellow 31 East talent, Banx & Ranx and Rêve."When I first heard my name called, it was a rush of adrenaline," explains Preston about the win on Monday's broadcast. "Now, it still feels surreal, I don't think it's even set in yet. I really haven't had much time to collect my thoughts truthfully. As soon as I landed back in Toronto after the Junos, we went right back to work to prepare for my first headline show. Once the show is done and I have some time to myself, I think it'll all finally set in. I'm truly so grateful to have my name in the same category as the artists I was nominated alongside, let alone win. I'm happy that the amount of time and energy that went into this last year has been acknowledged. And now I have to make sure I use this new stage of my career to keep building! There's new music on the way that I'm so excited to share with the world."With his honest lyrics and an R&B melody, the emerging artist released, "Love You Bad", closing 2022 by showcasing his ability to cross genres. Last year was a banner year for Preston, with the rising chart success of his major label debut " Flowers Need Rain " with multi-platinum producer-songwriters Banx & Ranx. The double platinum-selling single currently has over 65M global streams and has reached the #1 spot at Mainstream AC in Canada and has been holding strong in the top five at radio across Mainstream AC, Hot AC, and Top 40 since October 2022. " Flowers Need Rain " was the #1 most Shazamed track in Canada, and achieved multiple global Viral Top 50 Spotify playlist adds (such as Germany, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and more). Preston leaves 2022 with 2 songs in the Top 5 at Mainstream AC - " Winter Wonderland " at #2 and " Flowers Need Rain " at #5 with over 200 million audience impressions at Canadian Radio.Preston ends a career highlighting week with his first ever headline show at The Drake Underground in Toronto which sold out in less than 72 hours. Preston is also heading out on tour supporting SonReal this spring, taking his engaging live performance and new tracks on the road around Canada. Preston was also announced as a performer at Osheaga this summer. Details here.TOUR DATES:March 17 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground - SOLD OUTMarch 23 - London, ON - London Music Hall*March 31 - Winnipeg , MB - The Park Theatre*April 1 - Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club*April 4 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall*April 6 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room Calgary*April 7 - Vernon, BC - Vernon and District Performing Arts*April 20 - Montreal, QC - Le MinistéreJune 3 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage^August 6 - Montreal, QC - OSHEAGA*Supporting SonReal^Supporting Walk Off the EarthPreston Pablo channels a fresh perspective on R&B and pop through his eloquent songwriting. Preston signed to 31 East/Universal Music Canada in 2021 as he honed what he describes as a "modern vintage" style. "It's a blend of pop and R&B with a different twist, but I'm keeping all of the doors open," he states. "My favourite way to write songs is with piano or guitar. It starts from the classic side with instruments and evolves from there." After racking up nearly 20 million streams independently, he draws a big sound out of small-town roots on singles such as "Don't Break (My Soul)", and " Flowers Need Rain " with Banx & Ranx. Landing the #1 spot on the Shazam Chart in Canada, achieving double platinum status, and reaching the #1 spot at Mainstream AC radio in Canada, " Flowers Need Rain " showcases Preston's further emergence in popular music. With his honest lyrics and an R&B melody, the emerging artist released, "Love You Bad", showcasing his ability to cross genres. With much more to come in 2023, Preston is ready to launch new music as the JUNO Awards' 2023 Breakthrough Artist of the Year.Founded in 2017, 31 East's mission is to elevate a new vanguard of talent across genres with an intense focus on development, songcraft, and individuality while developing an international-level platform in the Canadian music industry. In the words of Banx & Ranx -music made in Canada for the world. Proudly based in Montréal, 31 East serves as a homegrown creative hub for Canadian talent such as Rêve, Preston Pablo, and more on its buzzing roster.




