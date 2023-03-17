Django Django Share New Single "Don't Touch That Dial" Ft. Yuuko



"Don't Touch That Dial" ft. Yuuko, the lead cut from Part 2, is a futuristic, percussion-driven club track featuring the Japanese rapper Yuuko. Django Django co-founder and producer Dave Maclean stumbled across Yuuko online, and after some communication she delivered a blistering vocal take with impeccable flow describing a typical day in the life where there's only one rule… Don't Touch That Dial.



Part 2 also features another standout track, "Back to Back" ft. Patience, as well as "Squid Inc", "Come Down" and "Golden Cross".



About "Don't Touch That Dial" ft. Yuuko, Maclean, said: "This was a weird instrumental track that came out of looping some little chopped up bits of a studio jam. I liked the odd groove of the track and I wanted a vocalist on there but I wanted something quite different, so I reached out to Yuuko and she totally got it, and delivered this outstanding top line."



"Don't Touch That Dial" follows the release of the album's Part 1 and the BBC 6



Off Planet, an album released in four parts, each as a separate "planet", features a cavalcade of mainstream and underground stars - Self Esteem, Jack Peñate, Stealing Sheep, Toya Delazy and many more, all of them either friends of the band or personally sought out by Dave Maclean, bringing entirely new creative angles into play. From bluesy pop and Middle Eastern cabaret goth to Afro acid and piano rave, to call it kaleidoscopic is putting it mildly. Despite smashing the Django Django mould and at times not sounding like anything on their previous releases, Off Planet is very much still recognisably them, and is the biggest, boldest, and most varied statement the band has ever made.



Django Django will play five instores this June to coincide with the release of Off Planet. The band will also perform at this year's Meltdown Festival curated by Christine and the Queens, as well as at Kite, Bluedot and Standon Callingfestivals.



Dates are as follows:

09/06 - London, UK @ Southbank Centre, Christine and the Queens' Meltdown Festival

11/06 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Kite Festival

16/06 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East - instore

19/06 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Records - instore

20/06 - Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Records Phase One - instore

21/06 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade - instore

22/06 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Pryzm - instore

20/07 - 23/07 - Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival

20/07 - 23/07 - Standon, UK @ Standon Calling



Full album tracklist:

Wishbone

Complete Me ft. Self Esteem

Osaka

Hands High ft Refound*

Lunar Vibrations ft Isabelle Woodhouse

Don't Touch That Dial ft. Yuuko

Back to Back ft. Patience

Squid Inc

Come Down

Golden Cross

No Time ft. Jack Penate

A New Way Through

Galaxy Mood ft. Toya Delazy

The Oh Zone

Dead Machine ft. Stealing Sheep

Dumb Drum

Fluxus

Slipstream

Who You Know ft. Bernardo



Gazelle



Off Planet Part 2

Released today, March 17, 2023 via Because Music



Part 2 tracklist:

1. Don't Touch That Dial ft. Yuuko

2. Back to Back ft. Patience

3. Squid Inc

4. Come Down

5. Golden Cross



Django Django began with, and remain driven by, the core of Dundee-born Dave and



Off Planet, the band's fifth album, began with Dave's beats. Throughout lockdown and the surrounding period he had been super prolific, returning to his DJ roots and making standalone dance tracks - and at the start of the album process they went back to the original core pattern of



From some 50 initial sketches on Dave's original beats, the shape of the four "planets" began to become clear, and so did the songs, and during a week playing and recording together in the Scottish countryside at Dave's family home in Polbain in the far northwest, it all became "Djangofied". Off Planet remains fully functional as four separate "planets", but the full rocket ride around them all is, incredibly, an even more coherent and enjoyable experience.



Flowing through all of this is the emergent sense of cosmic wonder: as Dave puts it, "just about everything we love, whether that's old psychedelia or

