5x Grammy Winner Naomi Raine Sets Out To 'Cover The Earth' With Faith On Her Bold ?new Album, Out June 2, 2023





Naomi Raine shares the first song from the new album, "One Name (Jesus)," accompanied by a video from the performance taping. Listen to the song, here: youtu.be/a73tSCCfoyM



"'One Name' is about Jesus and my total reliance on him," says Naomi. "Over the past few years, people have listened to my music, experienced my ministry, and have begun to know my voice and my name. I just wanted to release a song about The Name that's higher than every other name in a world where there's so much emphasis on the names of celebrities and brands. I want to bring a message of hope, but not hope in me or my gifts, but in the God who gives them both freely and I pray that people find hope when they listen to the song."



More than a collection of songs, 'Cover The Earth' is a full-blown worship experience full of upbeat and praise-worthy songs that blend pop, R&B and more, while delivering encouraging and uplifting messages across ten songs and four "flow" song transitions. The album was recorded in the heart of New York City and produced by Naomi with Adale Jackson.



Naomi will celebrate the release of "One Name (Jesus)" with two events, one in



On 'Cover The Earth,' Naomi addresses how faith can free us from mental prisons ("Paul & Silas (At Midnight) [with Chandler Moore]"), fear ("Uncovering"), greed ("Costly") and more, while also revealing the character behind her source of inspiration for the music. Naomi also sings of the courage it takes to be a light in dark places on songs like "We Agree (Flow)," in which she boldly roots herself in her faith despite modern culture, proclaiming "we don't care what the left or the right is saying 'cause we agree with Heaven."



"'Cover the Earth' is a project about the goodness of God, his kindness and faithfulness," adds Naomi. "It is a call to action for those that love God to seek Him and spread the message of the gospel of Jesus Christ everywhere we go."



Naomi's debut live record follows her vulnerable album 'Journey' and its follow up 'Journey: Acoustic Sessions,' which were released in 2022.



In the past year, Naomi has performed on the BET Awards, GRAMMY Awards and more. The GRAMMY, NAACP, Stellar, BET, Billboard and Dove Award-winning artist is one of the top songwriters in the gospel genre, and starting this April, she'll co-headlining the first-ever all-female worship tour, It's Time Tour, alongside

For more information on Naomi Raine, visit naomirainemusic.com.



'Cover The Earth' Tracklist:

1. Rest On Us (Flow) - Live

2. Cover The Earth - Live

3. Sing Hallelujah [with

4. We Agree With

5. We Agree With

6. Drink Offering - Live

7. Uncovering [with

8. Costly - Live

9. Paul & Silas (At Midnight) [with Chandler Moore] - Live

10. Paul & Silas (Undignified Flow) [with Chandler Moore] - Live

11. One Name (Jesus) - Live

12. One Name (Jesus)[Flow] - Live

13. VIP - Live

14. The Story I'll Tell - Live



Naomi Raine on Tour:

Wed., Apr 26 |

Thu., Apr 27 | Calvary Orlando | Orlando, FL

Fri., Apr 28 | Florida Theater | Jacksonville, FL

Sun., Apr 30 |

Tue., May 2 | Fox Theatre | Atlanta, GA

Wed., May 3 | Ovens Auditorium | Charlotte, NC

Fri., May 5 | Hulu Theatre | New York, NY

Sat., May 6 | The Met | Philadelphia, PA

Sun., May 7 | The Theater at MGM

Tue., May 9 | Wang Theatre | Boston, MA

Thu., May 11 | Toyota Oakdale Theatre | Wallingford, CT

Thu., May18 | Faith Church | St. Louis

Fri., May 19 | Transformation Church | Tulsa, OK

Sat., May 20 | Exodus Arts &

Sun., May 21 | 713

Mon., May 22 | Summit Christian Center | San Antonio, TX

Wed., May 24 | Saenger Theatre | New Orleans, LA

Thu., May 25 | BJCC Concert Hall | Birmingham, AL

Fri., May 26 | Landers Center | Southaven, MS

Sat., May 27 | Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Sun., May 28 | Grove City Naz | Columbus, OH

Tue., May 30 | Princeton Pike Church of God | Cincinnati OH

Wed., May 31 | Murat Theatre | Indianapolis, IN

Thu., Jun 1 | Grand Rapids First | Wyoming, MI

Thu., Jun 22 | The Rock Church | San Diego, CA

Fri., Jun 23 |

Sat., Jun 24 | Masonic Theatre | San Francisco, CA

