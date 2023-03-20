Superlove Release New Single 'Something Good'





In 2022, Superlove made their 2000 Trees festival debut and embarked on a headline tour of the UK, as part of the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bristolian noise-pop three-piece Superlove has today released their latest single, " Something Good " via Rude Records, along with a brand-new music video. Fans can check out the video for " Something Good " below.Speaking on the new single the band shares, "The inspiration behind Something Good may be familiar to a lot of people. It's about that really awful day where all you want to do is get home and talk it through with your chosen someone. May it be a partner - girlfriend, boyfriend, family member or friend, whoever is your rock. It's an appreciation of that person in your life who listens and helps you get through it all".Diving into the musicality of " Something Good ", Superlove say, "this is one of our most Superlove sounding songs to date. It's got everything we love about this band in there. Big riffs, a catchy chorus, melodic verses, bosh. We've really honed in on a specific Superlove sound and we're genuinely so excited for this next bunch of music, and to be able to share even more of it far and wide very soon." Something Good " serves as the follow up to the band's previous single "GO!" released earlier this year.Superlove has also announced that they will be hitting the road in the UK this summer. Speaking on the tour announcement the band shares, "To head out on tour and play these new songs has been something all three of us have been proper dead set on since our recording and writing trip at the start of the year.Our newest load of music came out of experiences we had last year playing shows so we wanted the energy to be higher, the riffs to be heavier and the sound to be even more reflective of our personalities on stage, so to announce this run of shows amidst that new music is so exciting to us. We're especially excited to be back in places we haven't been for a while now in hope to see some familiar and new faces.Our main purpose with these shows is to provide a big old laugh with loads of mates and a bloody good time of an evening, simple as that."Last year the band released their album, 'Colours' (co-produced by Superlove themselves) and earnt support from swathes of the UK music press. Wonderland stated "listeners can be expect to be swept off their feet and into the bands indie-tinged soundscape upon first listen" and Rock Sound called them "Infectiously lovely". Featuring the imitable singles "Save Yourselves", "wanna luv u", "Bestfriends", "Maybe I Could Tell You", "World Of Wonder" and title track " Colours ",Superlove stepped out into their own and successfully showcased themselves as young producers, songwriters and performers upon the records' release. Their infectious pop hooks, strong harmonies and off-kilter songwriting have won over many an audience as Superlove have supported the likes of Feeder, Holding Absence, Dream State, Stand Atlantic, Roam, Vukovi and played many festivals including The Great Escape, Handmade, Burn It Down & Neverworld on the strength of just their first few singles.In 2022, Superlove made their 2000 Trees festival debut and embarked on a headline tour of the UK, as part of the Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery's Revive Live Tour.



