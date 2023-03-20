Lewis Capaldi Shares New Track 'How I'm Feeling Now'





Says Capaldi, "When the opportunity to make a documentary came up for me I was extremely hesitant. I think because I seem quite open about a lot of things whether it be in interview, on stage or social media people assume they know a lot about me and my life but in actual fact I tend to keep a lot of things to myself as a matter of preference. Now that this film is finally coming out I'd be lying if I said I wasn't wildly nervous. I feel like there's a lot of things in it I haven't spoken about before and in truth the whole film became way more intimate than I'd ever imagined so it feels like a particularly vulnerable position to be in...as nervous as I am, I'm really looking forward to sharing it with the world. The film is called 'How I'm





Four years in the making, following 5 back-to-back sold-out global headline tours, screaming fans and history making chart success, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter somewhat dizzyingly finds himself back at his parent's house in Scotland to begin work on his highly anticipated sophomore album.



The film captures Capaldi's defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he's ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words. Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.







The single marked Capaldi's fourth consecutive UK No. 1 hit, following "Forget Me," a gold-certified UK No. 1 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-nominated, 2X Brit Award winning, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi shares his new track, "How I'm Feeling Now" available to download/stream below. The song will be released ahead of Lewis's Netflix feature length music documentary film of the same name which will premiere globally on April 5th. Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman (Harry Potter 20th Anniversary, Bros: After the Screaming Stops) the all-access film sees award-winning studio Pulse Films, a VICE Media Group company, partner with Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career.Says Capaldi, "When the opportunity to make a documentary came up for me I was extremely hesitant. I think because I seem quite open about a lot of things whether it be in interview, on stage or social media people assume they know a lot about me and my life but in actual fact I tend to keep a lot of things to myself as a matter of preference. Now that this film is finally coming out I'd be lying if I said I wasn't wildly nervous. I feel like there's a lot of things in it I haven't spoken about before and in truth the whole film became way more intimate than I'd ever imagined so it feels like a particularly vulnerable position to be in...as nervous as I am, I'm really looking forward to sharing it with the world. The film is called 'How I'm Feeling Now' and it's the last song I wrote for my upcoming album and is a tune that's all about something I've never really written about in my music before which is my mental health."Four years in the making, following 5 back-to-back sold-out global headline tours, screaming fans and history making chart success, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter somewhat dizzyingly finds himself back at his parent's house in Scotland to begin work on his highly anticipated sophomore album.The film captures Capaldi's defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he's ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words. Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album. Lewis Capaldi will release his sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, on Capitol Records on May 19. The album pushes forward with the piercingly honest songwriting and soul-stirring vocal work Capaldi first delivered on his 2019 full-length debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. The Scottish hitmaker recently debuted " Pointless " - a gorgeously detailed portrait of love's all-consuming power- as the second single from his forthcoming new album.The single marked Capaldi's fourth consecutive UK No. 1 hit, following "Forget Me," a gold-certified UK No. 1 September release that amassed over two million streams in just 24 hours. Having recently sold out his 2023 UK arena tour in a matter of seconds - with additional shows around the world selling out in record time - Capaldi will embark on a headlining tour of North America this spring, kicking off on March 30th in Nashville at The Grand Ole Opry.



