News
Pop / Rock 20/03/2023

NYC-Based Nevaris And Music Legend Bill Laswell Present 'Dub Sol', Previewing Debut 'Reverberations' LP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Touted by Carlos Santana as "a work of supreme creativity", Manhattan-based artist Nevaris has announced his forthcoming 'Reverberations' LP, to be released this spring via celebrated boutique label M.O.D. Reloaded. Ahead of that, they present the lead track 'Dub Sol'.
Created by Nevaris (percussion, keyboards) and bassist-producer Bill Laswell, the current artist lineup also includes DJ Logic, Will Bernard, Peter Apfelbaum, Lockatron and Matt Dickey.

A musician and visual artist, Nevaris is a percussionist, keyboardist, vocalist and composer, who is heavily influenced by Afro-Latin, dub, and funk music. Born and raised on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, he is of European and Mexican descent with multi-generational roots in both NYC and LA's Echo Park neighborhood.

Prior to recording 'Reverberations', Nevaris recorded and performed with an evolving lineup of musicians under the name Loud Apartment, most notably Bernie Worrell of P-Funk and Talking Heads fame.

'Reverberations' is the third collaboration between Nevaris, Bill Laswell and this lineup of musicians (with the addition of Matt Dickey), here focusing more on the dub aspects of their sound. This instrumental recording combines dub, funk, afro-latin rhythms, turntablism and extended improvisation.

"This record builds on the momentum from 'System Breakdown' and 'New Future', which we released in 2020 and 2022 under the name Loud Apartment. There were dub aspects of those recordings, so Bill Laswell and I decided to create a recording entirely focused on that sound. It was a logical next step and came together in an organic way. We let the music go where it needed to go," says Nevaris.

"It's a dub based project, with breakbeat, funk, ambient, and afro-latin elements. It's rhythm based music where the pocket is essential. Lockatron is a huge part of that, as, of course, is Bill Laswell, DJ Logic and everyone else involved. Peter Apfelbaum's horn arrangements are also a core aspect. In my mind, it's a cohesive piece of music that is best listened to as a whole rather than as individual songs. And Bill takes it where it needs to go with the production like no one else really can."

In addition to his work as a musician, Nevaris is a visual and multimedia artist, who has worked on a vast array of creative projects across mediums. He also co-founded Nolej Records, Nolej Studios and the Uncomun Festival.

'Dub Sol' is out now, available from fine digital music platforms, including Spotify and Bandcamp. The full 'Reverberations' album will be released on May 25.

All songs written by Agustín Crawford (Ollin Publishing, BMI) & Bill Laswell (BassMatter BMI)
Nevaris - percussion, electric piano, Hammond organ
Bill Laswell - bass, EFX
DJ Logic - turntables
Peter Apfelbaum - horns, Busilacchio electric reed organ
Will Bernard - guitar
Matt Dickey - guitar
Lockatron - drums
Produced by Bill Laswell
Created at Orange Music, West Orange, NJ
Engineered by James Dellatacoma
Mastered by Michael Fossenkemper at Turtletone Studio
Horn arrangements by Peter Apfelbaum
Cover artwork by Realize. Designed by Yoko Yamabe
Bill Laswell uses Ampeg amplification & D'Addario string

TRACK LIST:
1. Dub Sol 07:17
2. Disruption 04:29
3. Ninth Sun 05:46
4. Remedy 06:21
5. Interference 07:26
6. Safehouse 05:16
7. Frequencia 04:50
8. Lockatronic 03:43






