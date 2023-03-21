Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 21/03/2023

San Luis Obispo CA's The Ragged Jubilee Drops New Album 'Mulholland Overdrive'

San Luis Obispo CA's The Ragged Jubilee Drops New Album 'Mulholland Overdrive'

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
223 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
222 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
267 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
649 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
465 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
503 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
265 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
349 entries in 23 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
191 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) San Luis Obispo, CA's The Ragged Jubilee recorded 'Mulholland Overdrive' in late 2020 with Rob Campanella (The Brian Jonestown Massacre). After spending most of that year cooped up and quarantined with ample time to write and practice, Ragged was ready to record their 5th studio album.

Jacob Wick introduced the band to Rob Campanella and in December 2020 the band drove down to Rob's studio in LA. It took two days to record the album, mostly live. After recording the album, it was a longer road than expected for release but eventually Ragged signed to DC-Jam which allowed full steam ahead for releasing the album, 'Mulholland Overdrive.' The band feels this is their most ambitious project to date.

The Ragged Jubilee has had their music prominently featured on multiple episodes of Netflix's Ozark, as well as the television shows, Supergirl, Walker, Shameless, The Good Lord Bird, and 68 Whiskey, and in recent blockbuster movies including Father Stu, and Buddy Games.

The Ragged Jubilee consists of Ethan Burns (Guitar and Vocals), Chandler Haynes (Bass, Concepts), Aaron Wick (Drums) and Austin I'Anson (Guitar). The band is known for Ethans's powerful and gritty vocals, their hard hitting drums and intricately calculated rhythm and bass.

https://www.facebook.com/theraggedjubilee
https://www.instagram.com/theraggedjubilee
https://twitter.com/raggedjubilee
https://theraggedjubilee.bandcamp.com
www.DCJamRecords.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0144019 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013859272003174 secs