Natasha Owens' New Single "Trump Won" Goes Viral, Tops iTunes Chart And Debuts At No 5 On Billboard

For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Natasha Owens's new single "Trump Won" is now a certifiable hit, unexpectedly becoming the hottest new song in the nation over the past week. Despite shadow banning and widespread reports of posts, retweets and shares being removed on social media, the music video has garnered over 2 million views and counting, while the single skyrocketed to #1 last week on the iTunes chart, besting new singles from Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Lady Gaga, and even Donald J. Trump & J6 Prison Choir. On March 21st, the single debuted on at #5 on the BILLBOARD Digital Sales Chart, and #2 on the BILLBOARD Country Digital Song Sales Chart.The bold political anthem was quietly released on Youtube and Rumble with no announcement or fanfare, and quickly and organically went viral. After amassing the first million views, media outlets began to take notice, leading to appearances on War Room with Steve Bannon, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell and One America News Network, among others.When Apple temporarily removed the Donald J. Trump & J6 Prison Choir single, "Justice For All," which had been at the top of the iTunes chart, Trump posted to TruthSocial: "BUT GUESS WHAT REPLACED IT AT #1? 'TRUMP WON,' by Natasha Owens. I'm sure the Radical Left is happy about that!" When both songs later appeared together in the Top 5 on iTunes, he posted again, declaring that "TRUTH is hot!""I am so thrilled that the silent majority stepped up and helped to put 'Trump Won' at the top of the charts over the past week," says Owens. "It's refreshing to have confirmation that there are more of us than them. It looks like there is an unstoppable Red Wave coming to the pop charts!""Trump Won" comes on the heels of Owens' most recent album, American Patriot — a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The album includes notable tracks such as the powerful pro-life single, "Stand for Life," as well as "America First," a subtle tip of the hat to America First Policy Institute. The album also includes "Freedom Is The Song," "Prayer For America," and the soaring ballad, "Broad Stripes, Bright Stars," as well as powerful new renditions of iconic standards: "God Bless America," "My Country, 'Tis Of Thee," "America The Beautiful," "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless The U.S.A."The unapologetic patriot made headlines over the July 4th weekend with digital billboards promoting the album release "flying over enemy territory" in New York City's Times Square, and she has been making regular appearances on the conservative circuit including main stage appearances at CPAC Texas, CPAC Orlando, Hero's Honor Festival, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Black-Tie Gala, and a concert performance for President Trump at the America First concert event at Mar A Lago.Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene in 2016 and quickly found herself touring with Christian Music's most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her sophomore album, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards, which led to a deal with Nashville-based Radiate Music and extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, HLN, Newsmax and more."Trump Won" and American Patriot were produced for Nashville-based record label Radiate Music by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin."Trump Won" is available now: https://ffm.to/trumpwonAmerican Patriot is available now: https://ffm.to/patriotFor more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com



