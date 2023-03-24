Brandee Younger Reveals New Single "Brand New Life"





March 7-10, 2024: SFJazz Resident Artistic Director New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY-nominated harpist and composer Brandee Younger debuts the title track off her upcoming album Brand New Life, out April 7th via Impulse! Records (preorder now). The R&B, jazz and neo-soul inflected track - co-written by the harpist and GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and rapper Mumu Fresh - breezes in over the easygoing, seductive rhythms of Rashaan Carter (bass) and Makaya McCraven (drums) like a transcendent dream. "Brand New Life" is a stunning collaboration between the two artists: Younger's swirling harp strum opens the proverbial door for some tender-hearted interplay between Fresh's sensual lead vocal and an angelic choir, which ethereally echoes the key lyrics in the song: "Here's to love, here's to life, nothing ever really dies." The single, like the entirety of Brand New Life, is a reminder of Younger's inimitable power as a composer and ability to transcend genre with her instrument.Brandee says of the track: "Salaam Remi linked us for this track and I couldn't be more grateful. There was a very specific sound that I had in mind and Mumu Fresh truly brought the song to a whole new dimension. There's deep, significant personal meaning behind every single lyric and that comes across in her delivery.." Brand New Life combines original works from Younger, select reinterpretations of Dorothy Ashby's work, and previously-unrecorded compositions by Ashby. Brand New Life also includes features by Pete Rock, 9th Wonder, and Meshell N'degeocello, and production by Makaya McCraven.Celebrated as the premier harpist of her generation, Brandee Younger has broken new ground for harpists over the entirety of her career. Younger made history as the first Black female solo artist to be GRAMMY®-nominated for Best Instrumental Composition, for "Beautiful is Black" from her genre-busting 2021 major-label debut album, Somewhere Different. That same year the album also garnered an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental. Along with the release of Brand New Life, Younger will be embarking on a series of headlining shows across the U.S. this spring, and will follow her whirlwind 2023 with a residency as SFJazz's Resident Artistic Director in early 2024. See below for a full list of tour dates.BRAND NEW LIFE TRACKLIST:You're A Girl For One Man Only Brand New Life (feat. Mumu Fresh)Come Live With Me (Interlude)Livin' and Lovin' in My Own Way (feat. Pete Rock)Running Game IntroRunning GameMoving TargetDust (feat. Meshell N'degeocello)The Windmills of Your Mind (feat. 9th Wonder)If It's MagicLIVE DATES:March 31st: Big Ears, Knoxville, TN with Makaya MccravenApril 1: Big Ears, Knoxville, TNApril 7: Public Records - Brooklyn, NYApril 24 The Cat in The Cream, Oberlin, OHMay 24: Manchester Craftsmen's Guild - Pittsburgh, PAMay 25: Caffe Vivaci - Cincinnati, OHMay 26: The CUBE - Detroit, MIMay 27: Blue LLama - Ann Arbor, MIJune 4 Dazzles, Denver, COJune 6-7: Dimitriou's Jazz Alley - Seattle, WAJune 8: The Old Church - Portland, ORJune 22: Creative Alliance, Baltimore, MDJune 23: Arts Nova, Philadelphia, PAJune 28: Victoria Jazz Festival - Victoria, BCJune 29: Vancouver Jazz Festival - Vancouver, BCJuly 2: Montreal Jazz Festival - Montreal, QCJuly 7: Festival du Jazz, St Moritz, SwitzerlandJuly 8: North Sea Jazz Festival, Rotterdam, NLJuly 10, Perugia Jazz Festival, Perugia, ItalyMarch 7-10, 2024: SFJazz Resident Artistic Director



