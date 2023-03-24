The Moody Blues - To Our Children's Children's Children / The Royal Albert Hall Concert December 1969





TRACKLISTINGS



4CD/1Blu-Ray

CD One:

To Our Children's Children's Children - The original album re-mastered

Higher and Higher

The Eyes of a Child - Part One

Floating

The Eyes of a Child - Part Two

I Never Thought I'd live to be a Hundred

Beyond

Out and In

Gypsy

Eternity Road

Candle of Life

Sun is Still Shining

I Never Thought I'd Live to be a Million

Watching and Waiting



CD Two:

B-sides / Alternative Versions

Candle of Life (single version) - B-side of single - Released as Threshold TH4 in April 1970

Gypsy (alternate version)

Sun is Still Shining (extended version)

Candle of Life (alternate version)

Gypsy (BBC

The Sunset (BBC

Never Comes the Day (BBC

Are You Sitting Comfortably (BBC

The

Have You Heard / The Voyage / Have you Heard (BBC

Nights in White Satin (BBC

Legend of a Mind (BBC



CD Three:

Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 12th December 1969 - The new stereo mix

Gypsy

The Sunset

Dr. Livingstone I Presume

Never Comes the Day

Peak Hour

Tuesday Afternoon

Are You Sitting Comfortably

The Dream

Have You Heard / The Voyage / Have you Heard

Nights in White Satin

Legend of a Mind

Ride My See Saw



CD Four:

To Our Children's Children's Children - The new stereo mix

Higher and Higher

The Eyes of a Child - Part One

Floating

The Eyes of a Child - Part Two

I Never Thought I'd live to be a Hundred

Beyond

Out and In

Gypsy

Eternity Road

Candle of Life

Sun is Still Shining

I Never Thought I'd Live to be a Million

Watching and Waiting



Blu-ray Disc:

To Our Children's Children's Children - *New 5.1 Surround Sound mix, 96 kHz / 24-bit new stereo mix, 96 kHz / 24-bit original stereo mix*

Higher and Higher

The Eyes of a Child - Part One

Floating

The Eyes of a Child - Part Two

I Never Thought I'd live to be a Hundred

Beyond

Out and In

Gypsy

Eternity Road

Candle of Life

Sun is Still Shining

I Never Thought I'd Live to be a Million

Watching and Waiting



The new 5.1 Surround Sound mix - Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 12th December 1969

Gypsy

The Sunset

Dr. Livingstone I Presume

Never Comes the Day

Peak Hour

Tuesday Afternoon

Are You Sitting Comfortably

The Dream

Have You Heard / The Voyage / Have you Heard

Nights in White Satin

Legend of a Mind

Ride My See Saw

1LP+12"



1LP / 12" Vinyl

1LP:

Side 1

Gypsy - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix

The Sunset - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix

Dr. Livingstone I Presume - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix

Never Comes the Day - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix

Are You Sitting Comfortably - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix



1LP:

Side 2

The

Have You Heard The Voyage -Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix

Nights in White Satin - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix

Legend of a Mind - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix

Ride My See Saw - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix





12"

Nights In White Satin - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1969 / 2022 Remix

Legend Of A Mind - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1969 / 2022 Remix

Ride My See Saw - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1969 / 2022 Remix New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UMR are delighted to announce the release on 12 May 2023 of the deluxe edition of To Our Children's Children's Children / The Royal Albert Hall Concert December 1969. This 4CD/1Blu-Ray boxset features the remastered original stereo mix, along with new stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound mixes by Stephen W. Tayler.Tayler has also remixed a legendary performance recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in December 1969, in both stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound. The concert features in this set on both CD and on Blu Ray disc. There will also be a special version of this live performance made available on LP plus 12" vinyl - featuring 3 brand new remixes - which was cut at Abbey Road Studios. Additionally included in the Boxset collection are various B-sides / alternate versions, and also a rare BBC Radio Concert from December 1969.Issued in November 1969, To Our Children's Children's Children was the first album release by the Moody Blues on their own label, Threshold Records. Regarded as one of the finest of their so-called "classic seven" albums, the record covered conceptual themes such as space exploration (as the sessions took place as the Apollo 11 moon landing occurred). With such classic tracks as "Watching and Waiting", " Gypsy " " Beyond " and "Eternity Road", the album was a number 2 hit in the UK and reached Gold status in the USA.The Royal Albert Hall Concert 1969 took place in December and was recorded by Decca Records. This legendary concert was the highlight of the Moody Blues Threshold Roadshow UK Tour of that year, promoting both the band's latest album, To Our Children's Children's Children and other acts on the Moody Blues' recently established label, Threshold. The original concert recordings have been newly mixed by Stephen W. Tayler and shed a wonderful new light on this powerful performance.To Our Children's Children's Children/ The Royal Albert Hall Concert December 1969 is must for all fans of The Moody Blues: a seminal, pioneering and ground-breaking band who changed their world.




