The Moody Blues - To Our Children's Children's Children / The Royal Albert Hall Concert December 1969

UMR are delighted to announce the release on 12 May 2023 of the deluxe edition of To Our Children's Children's Children / The Royal Albert Hall Concert December 1969. This 4CD/1Blu-Ray boxset features the remastered original stereo mix, along with new stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound mixes by Stephen W. Tayler.
Tayler has also remixed a legendary performance recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in December 1969, in both stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound. The concert features in this set on both CD and on Blu Ray disc. There will also be a special version of this live performance made available on LP plus 12" vinyl - featuring 3 brand new remixes - which was cut at Abbey Road Studios. Additionally included in the Boxset collection are various B-sides / alternate versions, and also a rare BBC Radio
Concert from December 1969.
Issued in November 1969, To Our Children's Children's Children was the first album release by the Moody Blues
on their own label, Threshold Records. Regarded as one of the finest of their so-called "classic seven" albums, the record covered conceptual themes such as space exploration (as the sessions took place as the Apollo 11 moon landing occurred). With such classic tracks as "Watching and Waiting", "Gypsy
" "Beyond
" and "Eternity Road", the album was a number 2 hit in the UK and reached Gold status in the USA.
The Royal Albert Hall Concert 1969 took place in December and was recorded by Decca Records. This legendary concert was the highlight of the Moody Blues
Threshold Roadshow UK Tour of that year, promoting both the band's latest album, To Our Children's Children's Children and other acts on the Moody Blues' recently established label, Threshold. The original concert recordings have been newly mixed by Stephen W. Tayler and shed a wonderful new light on this powerful performance.
To Our Children's Children's Children/ The Royal Albert Hall Concert December 1969 is must for all fans of The Moody Blues: a seminal, pioneering and ground-breaking band who changed their world.
TRACKLISTINGS
4CD/1Blu-Ray
CD One:
To Our Children's Children's Children - The original album re-mastered
Higher and Higher
The Eyes of a Child - Part One
Floating
The Eyes of a Child - Part Two
I Never Thought I'd live to be a Hundred
Beyond
Out and In
Gypsy
Eternity Road
Candle of Life
Sun is Still Shining
I Never Thought I'd Live to be a Million
Watching and Waiting
CD Two:
B-sides / Alternative Versions
Candle of Life (single version) - B-side of single - Released as Threshold TH4 in April 1970
Gypsy (alternate version)
Sun is Still Shining (extended version)
Candle of Life (alternate version)
Gypsy (BBC Radio
One - David
Symonds' Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)
The Sunset (BBC Radio
One - David
Symonds' Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)
Never Comes the Day (BBC Radio
One - David
Symonds' Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)
Are You Sitting Comfortably (BBC Radio
One - David
Symonds' Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)
The Dream
(BBC Radio
One - David
Symonds' Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)
Have You Heard / The Voyage / Have you Heard (BBC Radio
One - David
Symonds' Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)
Nights in White Satin (BBC Radio
One - David
Symonds' Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)
Legend of a Mind (BBC Radio
One - David
Symonds' Sunday Concert 17th December 1969)
CD Three:
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 12th December 1969 - The new stereo mix
Gypsy
The Sunset
Dr. Livingstone I Presume
Never Comes the Day
Peak Hour
Tuesday Afternoon
Are You Sitting Comfortably
The Dream
Have You Heard / The Voyage / Have you Heard
Nights in White Satin
Legend of a Mind
Ride My See Saw
CD Four:
To Our Children's Children's Children - The new stereo mix
Higher and Higher
The Eyes of a Child - Part One
Floating
The Eyes of a Child - Part Two
I Never Thought I'd live to be a Hundred
Beyond
Out and In
Gypsy
Eternity Road
Candle of Life
Sun is Still Shining
I Never Thought I'd Live to be a Million
Watching and Waiting
Blu-ray Disc:
To Our Children's Children's Children - *New 5.1 Surround Sound mix, 96 kHz / 24-bit new stereo mix, 96 kHz / 24-bit original stereo mix*
Higher and Higher
The Eyes of a Child - Part One
Floating
The Eyes of a Child - Part Two
I Never Thought I'd live to be a Hundred
Beyond
Out and In
Gypsy
Eternity Road
Candle of Life
Sun is Still Shining
I Never Thought I'd Live to be a Million
Watching and Waiting
The new 5.1 Surround Sound mix - Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 12th December 1969
Gypsy
The Sunset
Dr. Livingstone I Presume
Never Comes the Day
Peak Hour
Tuesday Afternoon
Are You Sitting Comfortably
The Dream
Have You Heard / The Voyage / Have you Heard
Nights in White Satin
Legend of a Mind
Ride My See Saw
1LP+12"
1LP / 12" Vinyl
1LP:
Side 1
Gypsy - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix
The Sunset - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix
Dr. Livingstone I Presume - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix
Never Comes the Day - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix
Are You Sitting Comfortably - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix
1LP:
Side 2
The Dream
- Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix
Have You Heard The Voyage -Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix
Nights in White Satin - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix
Legend of a Mind - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix
Ride My See Saw - Live at the Royal Albert Hall 12th December 1969 new stereo mix
12"
Nights In White Satin - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1969 / 2022 Remix
Legend Of A Mind - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1969 / 2022 Remix
Ride My See Saw - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1969 / 2022 Remix