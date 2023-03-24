Rising Reggaeton Artist Blahbotski Releases First Single "Chica X," Off His Debut Mixtape





"Chica X" is a three-minute, sexy, mid-tempo track and a courting story about two people who have unmistakable chemistry between them. The song will appeal to fans of Feid, Dalex,



The song was written and recorded during a three-week trip to Colombia during which Blahbotski reconnected with his Colombian roots. "Chica X" was co-written by Juan Rua, who is the leader of Recognize Underground Artists in Medellín.



"Juan Rua is a true producer in the sense that he isn't just a beat maker or an audio engineer. He had a lot of input in making verses and choruses the best they could be. It was a blessing to have someone with his skills as an arranger and composer behind the boards. He really pushed me to give my best performance," Blahbotski said.



The songs on "Cositas Ricas" are a mix of up-tempo reggaeton songs that pay tribute to the essence of perreo while winking at Blahbotski's wide range of musical influences from '80s pop to Italo-disco and guitar-driven music.



"A couple of the tracks that will be on the album are faster-paced songs with more of a punk rock attitude to them and there is one ballad where my vocals take center stage," Blahbotski said. "There will be some surprises for listeners and I plan to keep expanding the sonic palate on future releases."



Other songs on the album include "Ese Cuerpecito," "Hotel," "No te Confundas" and "Me Imaginè."



Blahbotski is a songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and performing artist. He is a native New Yorker and the child of Colombian parents.



All the streaming platforms that carry "Chica X" can be found at https://songwhip.com/blahbotski/chica-x. Blahbotski can be followed on Instagram and Twitter at @Blahbotski.



Blahbotski will be promoting the single and the upcoming release in Medellín, Colombia in May and in other communities throughout the spring. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising reggaeton artist Blahbotski is thrilled to announce the release of the first single, "Chica X," off his debut mixtape, "Cositas Ricas," which will be released later this year."Chica X" is a three-minute, sexy, mid-tempo track and a courting story about two people who have unmistakable chemistry between them. The song will appeal to fans of Feid, Dalex, Karol G and Ozuna.The song was written and recorded during a three-week trip to Colombia during which Blahbotski reconnected with his Colombian roots. "Chica X" was co-written by Juan Rua, who is the leader of Recognize Underground Artists in Medellín."Juan Rua is a true producer in the sense that he isn't just a beat maker or an audio engineer. He had a lot of input in making verses and choruses the best they could be. It was a blessing to have someone with his skills as an arranger and composer behind the boards. He really pushed me to give my best performance," Blahbotski said.The songs on "Cositas Ricas" are a mix of up-tempo reggaeton songs that pay tribute to the essence of perreo while winking at Blahbotski's wide range of musical influences from '80s pop to Italo-disco and guitar-driven music."A couple of the tracks that will be on the album are faster-paced songs with more of a punk rock attitude to them and there is one ballad where my vocals take center stage," Blahbotski said. "There will be some surprises for listeners and I plan to keep expanding the sonic palate on future releases."Other songs on the album include "Ese Cuerpecito," "Hotel," "No te Confundas" and "Me Imaginè."Blahbotski is a songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and performing artist. He is a native New Yorker and the child of Colombian parents.All the streaming platforms that carry "Chica X" can be found at https://songwhip.com/blahbotski/chica-x. Blahbotski can be followed on Instagram and Twitter at @Blahbotski.Blahbotski will be promoting the single and the upcoming release in Medellín, Colombia in May and in other communities throughout the spring.



