Rising Reggaeton Artist Blahbotski Releases First Single "Chica X," Off His Debut Mixtape
Hot Songs Around The World
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
229 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
225 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
271 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
653 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
470 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
507 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
269 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
352 entries in 23 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
192 entries in 7 charts
Most read news of the week
NYC-Based Nevaris And Music Legend Bill Laswell Present 'Dub Sol', Previewing Debut 'Reverberations' LP
From Ashes To New Announce New Album 'Blackout' Due 7/28; Reveal New Track & Music Video "Hate Me Too"
Montreal's Dead Alright (The Solo Project Of Brand New Lungs Frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) Unveils New Single "Dust Falls"
Wendy Rae Fowler's Latest Single "Quiet Sounds In A Dark Hole" From BBC Documentary Flicker + Pulse Score
Grammy Award-winning Musician Micki Free To Reunite With Fellow Former Shalamar Members At April 3 Las Vegas Residency @ Backstage Bar & Billiards
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Add San Diego Show And Second Night In Foxborough To 2023 International Tour
New Video From Amon Tobin's Shy1 For Stone Giants "Metropole" Out Now Is Second In A Series Of Videos