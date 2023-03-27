Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra's New EP Plays Well With Others Featuring Dazzling Collaborations Out Now





April 8th - Royal Festival Hall, London New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jeff Goldblum releases his new EP Plays Well With Others via Decca Records/Universal Music. There is no stopping Jeff Goldblum and his inimitable style, especially when it comes to something as close to his heart as playing the piano. Goldblum especially loves to accompany, punctuate, converse musically with friends and fellow music-makers, and so is in his element on this new release for 2023.New single "Don't Fence Me In" is also out today, featuring multi-million-selling and award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson for Cole Porter's 1930s classic. And what better choice for the opening words, "Wildcat Kelly.." beautifully delivered by Clarkson. This should also come as no surprise as Jeff actually put the idea to Kelly on camera, as a guest on her TV show, and even suggested the track. She said yes there and then! And they remained true to their word.Plays Well With Others delivers sheer joy with Goldblum's idiosyncratic take on a collection of standards that, for him, are amongst the best songs ever written. Here, the actor yet again brings his on-screen charisma and eccentricities to the keys, with a groove that is totally unique. With all tracks newly arranged by The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra themselves, Jeff is, as the EP title suggests, joined by an array of talented, and unexpected, guest singers, all as thrilled to be accompanied by Jeff as he is to accompany them.Jeff describes the experience of making the EP, "The experience of collaborating with these fantastic singers has made me feel that I have revealed myself to myself, and has left me utterly drenched and purged."On " Moon River ", the first single from the EP, Jeff was joined by vocalist Mattiel Brown of the indie-rock duo, Mattiel. This unusual collaboration in fact comes as no surprise, with the small clue of Brown's own band's song, 'Jeff Goldblum'. The band, Mattiel, has also been known to have Jeff's face projected onto the stage at gigs. Listen to " Moon River " here.With his inimitable style, Goldblum provides a suitably laid-back piano accompaniment to the remarkable voice of Freda Payne on a new version of "Lazy Afternoon", the latest single released from the EP. It is not the first time Freda performs with Jeff and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, having joined them on stage previously.Finally, Brazilian singer-songwriter Rodrigo Amarante who, having been admired by Jeff and the band from afar, joins them for the laid back 1962 song "I Wanna Be Around".In between numbers from the starring vocalists, Jeff and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra look after things with a couple of instrumental tracks. To open the record, Jeff greets us with an effortless and inviting piano intro to the swinging sax-led tune, "A Baptist Beat" (by Hank Mobley). The listener is later treated to a lilting bossa nova version of the 1950s song " In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning ", serving as a half-way point in the EP, and showcasing yet more dazzling solo moments from this brilliant band, with Goldblum bringing everyone together, in the way only he can.PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS TRACKLIST:1. A Baptist Beat (Instr.)2. Don't' Fence Me In / Strollin' - Featuring Kelly Clarkson3. Moon River - Featuring Mattiel Brown4. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning (Instr.)5. I Wanna Be Around - Featuring Rodrigo Amarante6. Lazy Afternoon - Featuring Freda PayneAll tracks arranged by Joe Bagg/Alex Frank/John StoriePiano: Jeff GoldblumOrgan: Joe BaggBass: Alex FrankGuitar: John StorieDrums: Kenneth ElliottSaxophone/Flute: James KingSaxophone: Scott GilmanRecorded at The Hobby Shop Studios, Los Angeles CA, United States, in 2022LIVE DATES:April 6th - Rough Trade East, LondonApril 7th - Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, LondonApril 8th - Royal Festival Hall, London



