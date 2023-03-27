Kip Moore Shares Rowdy New Song And Music Video For "Kinda Bar"





Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore has released a brand-new song and music video, "Kinda Bar," from his forthcoming fifth studio album DAMN LOVE. Listen to "Kinda Bar" here. Co-written by Moore and Dan Couch, and co-produced with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), the refreshing track conjures magic from a roadside tavern, feeding souls with the same lighthearted twang as "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck." The music video for the song (directed by PJ Brown) serves as the prequel to Moore's recently released video for "Damn Love," showing Moore and his love interest's meet cute."Kinda Bar" is the second track from Moore's forthcoming project DAMN LOVE, out April 28 and available to pre-order now here. Moore recently shared the album's title track, creating a cross between campfire contemplation and a redemptive rock anthem. Over 13 new tracks co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), emotionally raw and thick with epiphany, Moore explores an internal tug of war and puts it simply enough: Damn Love.Moore kicked off his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR with sold-out arenas and an electrifying headline festival slot in Australia, his first-ever show in New Zealand and will continue with shows in South Africa, The U.K., and Europe. Inviting special guest The Cadillac Three along for his fall tour, Moore's headlining U.S. run is set to launch in Saginaw, MI on 8/24. For a full list of tour dates, visit kipmoore.net.Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore just released the title track off his forthcoming fifth studio album DAMN LOVE, available on April 28. Co-written and co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), the thirteen-track collection is emotionally raw and thick with epiphany. Moore's DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR just commenced with Moore playing headlining shows in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, The U.K. and Europe, many of which are already sold-out in advance. Known as "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings in The U.S, The U.K, Europe, Australia and Canada. Praised by Noisey as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" Moore has blazed his own trail, with "a bit more Southern rock than traditional country… to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste" (Chicago Tribune). Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" in 2012, then followed up with three more best selling No. 1s ("Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money" and "More Girls Like You"), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple " Best Of " lists. Moore garnered resounding acclaim for his fourth studio album, WILD WORLD. The set, co-written and co-produced by Moore, was spotlighted by critics as "especially vital; occasionally, even rare," (Esquire). For more information visit kipmoore.net, and follow Moore on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.



