Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 30/03/2023

Jon Regen Releases New Single "Satisfied Mind," Premiered By Jamie Cullum On BBC Radio 2

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
364 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
248 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
236 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
283 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
285 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
485 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
665 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
519 entries in 26 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
197 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, the acclaimed New York-based singer, songwriter and pianist Jon Regen released a cover of the song "Satisfied Mind," his first new music in three years, and the title track to his upcoming new album due out this summer that features luminaries like Ron Carter, Rob Thomas and Pino Pallandino.

Last night, Jamie Cullum premiered "Satisfied Mind" on his BBC Radio 2 program "The Jazz Show with Jamie Cullum" and said, "That was the wonderful Jon Regen who's got a great new album coming called Satisfied Mind."

Artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson all put their own sonic stamp on the Hayes/Rhodes classic. Now Regen joins the ranks of performers who have found their own story to tell through its affecting words and music.

Produced by Jamiroquai's Matt Johnson (and with artwork by Regen's 5-year-old son Gabriel), the gospel-tinged track features Regen in the company of masterful musicians like David Bowie Blackstar bassist Tim Lefebvre, British drum phenom Jeremy Stacey, and keyboardist Larry Goldings, who is featured on Hammond B-3 organ. And contrary to the seamless group interplay the recording evinces, the song was recorded entirely remotely, with band members adding parts from around the globe.
"I rarely play and sing cover songs, but this one hits home," Regen says. "I first heard Jeff Buckley sing it when I was just getting started in my twenties, but it took a few lifetimes for me to fully inhabit the lyrics. As a guy who had kids and career success later in life, I'm still mystified and grateful for the life I lead and the music I make. And then to have Larry Goldings, who I've known since music camp as a kid, guest on Hammond organ - I've truly come full circle."

Regen's upcoming album Satisfied Mind his acclaimed 2019 release Higher Ground that received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Philadelphia Inquirer and other outlets, and featured guest appearances by icons like Andy Summers of The Police, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chuck Leavell of The Rolling Stones and Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0143900 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013108253479004 secs