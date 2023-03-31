G-Eazy Returns With New Single 'Tulips & Roses'



Grappling with the loss of his mother, Gerald took a month's long reprieve from the spotlight to regroup and collect himself. Finding himself in a rental apartment in Paris, the artist put pen to paper resulting in an honest and self-reflective account of his life and career.



On the song, G laments, "Was faded when I wrote this... Barely know what home is... If I fell who would catch me? If I was down who would grab me?"



But through the writing process reclaims his confidence, positively affirming, "My star's back shining bright I just polished it ...Something in my spirit woke back up... Time to go to work pick the slack up... Please no more comparisons you ain't gotta bring that up... Salute my brothers we can all coexist... Took a hiatus I'm like what did I miss? Gerald's back in his bag they don't do it like this."



The song features a sample of "Blame," a song from the critically acclaimed band Gabriels. G connected with the song instantly saying, "I discovered their music and became a big fan. I was inspired and excited to find a way to creatively interpret their music and work together." G found himself working through a song that happened to match the sentiment of "Blame," with both exploring ideas of fault, shame and indulgence. The end result being "Tulips & Roses."



The song is accompanied by a cinematic music video that follows G living and loving in Paris, facing betrayal and leaving viewers with a cliffhanger. Does he pull himself out of this, how does it end? Only time will tell what's next for G-Eazy.



Multi-platinum recording artist and producer



He has won a People's Choice Award for "Favorite Hip-Hop Artist", named one of Forbes "30 Under 30" and covered publications such as GQ Italia, Rollacoaster, Numero NL, XXL and Flaunt.



In 2021, the rapper delighted fans with the long-awaited release of his fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too. These Things Happen Too is the sequel to his debut LP, These Things Happen, and highlights G's growth since the 2014 breakout album. The 19-track album showcases G's multi-faceted artistry with a diverse, yet eclectic body of work, and marks his first full-length record since 2017's critically-acclaimed The Beautiful & Damned.



The genre-spanning tracklist includes hard-hitting hip-hop anthems such as "



His third full-length studio album The Beautiful & Damned (2017) debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, garnered two No. 1 radio hits - "



The Beautiful & Damned followed his platinum-certified sophomore album When It's Dark Out (2015), which featured the 5x platinum single "



The star has used his far-reaching platform to launch The Endless Summer Fund - a non-profit dedicated to helping Bay Area under-served youth reach their full potential and strengthening the community. The fund remains one of the most important projects of G-Eazy's multi-faceted career.

