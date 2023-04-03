Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Latin 03/04/2023

Tiago PZK Presents "Portales Deluxe Edition"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Portales Deluxe Edition is the new album from Tiago PZK, a sparkling super-production from Grand Move Records and Warner Music Latina, that reflects everything that is Tiago: Reggaeton, R&B, Pop, Rock, replete with a broad variety of songs. This album ties a bow on a grand era in his career with 18 songs that were produced by a top tier group of studio wizards: Evlay, Asan, Uanti, Big One, Tatool, Groove 2070, Zecca, Rvssian, Axel Introini and La Creme.

The album includes five new songs, two of which were previously released: Bemaste, an emotional ode to unbridled love that Tiago PZK performed live last month at Premio lo Nuestro and Slow, a trap entry where Tiago talks about the challenges of fame.

In addition to the videos released for both songs, TIAGO PZK also recorded additional versions : Slow at the Gallery Session x Amazon Music in BCN and Bemaste at VEVO CTRL Session in NYC. Both were trend setters on YouTube.

The other new tracks are Que Se Parezca A Ti, Me Olvidé, and Muy Mal, plus live covers of Nosotros Remix (with Maria Becerra and Lit Killah) and Sex & Love, both of which were recorded during two sold-out shows in July 2022 at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires.

Since its release in July 2022, Tiago's PZK's maiden album Portales, has served as a strong kick-off to his career. Aside from the PORTALES album TIAGO PZK had very successful duets that featured songs urban and pop idols Myke Towers, Ozuna, Yandel, Bizarrap, Tini, and IZA. There also was a wildly successful, three-continent tour that began in Argentina with two Movistar Arena shows that sold out in minutes, and continued to Uruguay, Paraguay, Mar del Plata, Bahía Blanca, Rosario, Santa Fe, Cordoba, Tucuman, Salta, Neuquen, Trelew, Mendoza, Comodoro Rivadavia, Perú, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Spain, London, the U.S., México, and at SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

And the tour culminated with a mega show for 20,000 fans in Monte Grande, the Buenos Aires neighborhood where Tiago could fulfill his dream of bringing a free, international-level show to his people and where all ticket proceeds were donated.






