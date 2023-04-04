Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month With The Jazz Sanctuary & 3 Live Concert Performances In Philadelphia & Suburbs





Additional information is available at https://www.thejazzsanctuary.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "This April, all of us can jazz up for a month to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month, honoring one of America's earliest and iconic art forms," said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. "Rich with extraordinary heritage and cultural history, jazz music originated in the blues era in the early 20th century and bestowed the world with bebop tunes to which we can dance all night. Jazz Awareness Month was started by a fellow at the Smithsonian in 2001, and we are excited to participate once again with three big concert performances."An evening of The Jazz Sanctuary's popular "Jazz & Joe," featuring live music, coffee and treats, is set for Thursday, April 20 at Buckingham's Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). This 90-minute performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell'Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.Returning to Old City Philadelphia for an evening of "Jazz & Joe" on Thursday, April 27, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet performs at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Episcopal Church in Queen Village (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147). This free, two-hour concert begins at 7:30 p.m.The sounds of The Jazz Sanctuary musicians will be heard for the first time in New Hope, on Sunday, April 30. An afternoon of "Jazz & Joe" is slated at Saint Philips Episcopal Church (10 Chapel Rd, New Hope, PA 18938), from 3 p.m.to 4:30 p.m. Performers scheduled to appear include Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Chris Sperell (drums), James Dell'Orefice (piano), Randy Sutin (vibes) and Alan Segal (bass)."We have 45 events booked for this year with what I expect will be another 15 or so in the next few weeks," noted Segal. "We've added new events in the New Hope area and now it's time to contact churches where we have appeared in prior years. And we're always interested in new church and community venues as well as potential sponsors, as we continue to grow our mission in the Philadelphia arts community."Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 675 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think and DMG Global.A two-part video of the concert performance by The Jazz Sanctuary on Monday, June 6, 2022, is now available on The Jazz Sanctuary website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/jazzn-joe-video/.Updated information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events is available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.Additional information is available at https://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.



