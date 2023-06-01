Two Batman-Themed Tracks Released From The Flash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)





The two Batman-related themes -"I Am Batman" and "Sounds About Right, Bruce" - are the latest music to be released from the upcoming The Flash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which features the music of celebrated two-time GRAMMY- and BAFTA-nominated composer



Fans may find familiarity upon hearing "I Am Batman," and for good reason. "The Flash" composer



Wallfisch continued: "The music for Ben Affleck's Batman, "Sounds About Right, Bruce," has a completely different approach. I wanted to honor the sheer intensity of sound and orchestration that we've heard created for his character in recent films, but as his action takes place in the world of The Flash, it needed a ton of propulsion and forward motion, and from that came this new Batman Theme. There's also a new theme capturing Batman's backstory (as yet unreleased) that connects both Affleck and Keaton in the movie, heard several times at some key moments in the story."





Warner Bros.



"The Flash" ensemble also includes rising star



Warner Bros.



Golden Globe, BAFTA, two-time Grammy, Emmy and five-time World

A graduate of the Royal Academy of

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WaterTower Music has announced today's release of two highly anticipated tracks of music from Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming film "The Flash," along with the availability of preorders for Triple LP, Two-Color Vinyl and Double CD versions of the full The Flash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).The two Batman-related themes -"I Am Batman" and "Sounds About Right, Bruce" - are the latest music to be released from the upcoming The Flash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which features the music of celebrated two-time GRAMMY- and BAFTA-nominated composer Benjamin Wallfisch (the "IT" films, "Shazam," "Blade Runner 2049" [with Hans Zimmer]). Two previous tracks from the upcoming album, "Worlds Collide" and "Run," were made available two weeks ago. All four pieces of music are now available for streaming (Standard and Dolby Atmos / Spatial Audio configurations) and digital purchase, and will be on the soundtrack, scheduled for release the same day as director Andy Muschietti's "The Flash"—the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film—is set to open in theaters in North America, June 16, 2023.Fans may find familiarity upon hearing "I Am Batman," and for good reason. "The Flash" composer Benjamin Wallfisch explains: "As a DC fan for as long as I can remember, I've loved Danny Elfman's 'The Batman Theme' from the moment it hit me as a 10 year old back in 1989. It's of course one of the most iconic themes of all time, and so beloved by fans around the world, it was my job to pull all the stops out and celebrate it in "The Flash" when Keaton is on screen, whilst also finding a way to completely reinvent it for our movie. Keaton returns to this role with more complexity, and a lot more physicality - the music needed to reflect that," the composer continued. "Andy encouraged me to go all-in with mining all kinds of variations from those iconic six notes and you can hear them both full tilt, but also planted as Easter Eggs. It was so much fun to get to play in that world.Wallfisch continued: "The music for Ben Affleck's Batman, "Sounds About Right, Bruce," has a completely different approach. I wanted to honor the sheer intensity of sound and orchestration that we've heard created for his character in recent films, but as his action takes place in the world of The Flash, it needed a ton of propulsion and forward motion, and from that came this new Batman Theme. There's also a new theme capturing Batman's backstory (as yet unreleased) that connects both Affleck and Keaton in the movie, heard several times at some key moments in the story."Warner Bros. Pictures presents "The Flash," directed by Andy Muschietti. Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"The Flash" ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton. It is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco. The screenplay is by Christina Hodson, with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC. The executive producers are Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Marianne Jenkins.Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Double Dream/a Disco Factory Production of an Andy Muschietti Film, "The Flash" will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on June 16, 2023 and internationally beginning 14 June 2023.Golden Globe, BAFTA, two-time Grammy, Emmy and five-time World Soundtrack Award nominee, composer Benjamin Wallfisch has worked on over 80 feature films, collaborating with directors including Ron Howard, Ted Melfi, Andy Muschietti, Christopher Nolan, David F. Sandberg, Leigh Whannell, Gore Verbinski and Denis Villeneuve. His latest project is Andy Muschietti's The Flash for DC / Warner Bros.A graduate of the Royal Academy of Music in London—and mentored by Dario Marianelli and Hans Zimmer—Benjamin's notable projects include It and It Chapter Two, Blade Runner 2049 (with Hans Zimmer), Shazam!, The Invisible Man, Mortal Kombat, Thirteen Lives, A Cure For Wellness, Annabelle: Creation, King Of Thieves, Hidden Figures (with Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer), and music based on Elgar's Enigma Variations for Dunkirk. Benjamin has performed live in over 100 concerts worldwide, conducting orchestras such as the London Philharmonic, Philharmonia, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and the Sydney Symphony at venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Sydney Opera House and Royal Festival Hall. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and BAFTA, and is an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music. In 2019 he founded The Scoring Lab, a state-of-the art scoring production company and Dolby Atmos Certified mix studio in the heart of Santa Monica, California.



