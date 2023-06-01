Shawn Brown Announces New Single 'Road Of Bones'





Brown's comeback into writing and releasing music comes thanks to his longtime friend, Rafa Cirne Lima, who introduced him to a writing and production alliance that includes Grecco Buratto (Shakira) and Brendan Buckley (Morrisey). Lima also played bass guitar in the effort. The track involved help from engineer Alberto Lopez (for vocals) and was mastered by Grammy winner Robert Carranza. Artwork for the single comes courtesy of Jenny New York, NY (Top40 Charts) PDX singer-songwriter Shawn Brown has announced his newest single "Road of Bones" for a 6/2/23 release. Brown has elevated his unique folk/songwriter sound by leaning further into a pop sensibility and creating one of his catchiest songs to date."Road of Bones" conjures that 90's rock and folk/country style, which is not only timeless but in recent times has found a resurgence with young and old listeners alike. "Road of Bones" was written with the listener in mind", says Brown. "It's a song hopefully folks can relate to - I can't wait to play this one live for everybody."His 2022 EP The Rain Parade is available to stream now, and "Road of Bones" will be available 6/2 on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other streaming platforms."Road of Bones" is the continued evolution of Shawn Brown's songwriting and passion for hooks. Far more than a craft, Shawn has often spoken about songwriting as his salvation and escape from the daily grind and world often seen to be in disarray. Brown credits his consistency in making relatable music with bringing people together intentionally, deepening his relationship with his fans, and being open to creating new opportunities to connect within his career."Road of Bones" is a singable continuation of Shawn's ongoing songwriting goal to tie life's struggles together with personal growth and use that growth as a means of better connecting with other people. The song comes from new songwriting sessions he began just after the release of his 2022 EP The Rain Parade.Brown's comeback into writing and releasing music comes thanks to his longtime friend, Rafa Cirne Lima, who introduced him to a writing and production alliance that includes Grecco Buratto (Shakira) and Brendan Buckley (Morrisey). Lima also played bass guitar in the effort. The track involved help from engineer Alberto Lopez (for vocals) and was mastered by Grammy winner Robert Carranza. Artwork for the single comes courtesy of Jenny Creed and Kyle Kemp.



