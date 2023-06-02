Can You Dig It? Narrated By Chuck D Explores Rarely Told Hip-Hop Origin Story





Can You Dig It? was created, written and produced by Pete Chelala, Bryan Master and Julian Voloj, of PB&J Productions LLC, a NY-based entertainment and content studio, alongside



"December 8, 1971, was a defining moment in American history. A time when the gangs of New York laid down their weapons and redirected their youthful energy towards the creative arts. Arts that would eventually become the foundation of what we now know as hip-hop," says Chuck D in the opening of the show.



The mission of Can You Dig It? is to highlight a community's resilience, the power of peace over violence and to uplift unsung heroes that changed the course of history. It



examines a period of transformation and instability in



Chuck D elaborates on the thesis of Can You Dig It? on the show by saying: "No death, no peace; no peace, no Kool Herc party; no party, no hip-hop.



The series features a blend of dramatic scripted scenes and observational commentary with cultural luminaries like street photographers Joe Conzo and Henry Chalfant, former



Also included is insight from the family of



Can You Dig It? will be available on August 10 - only on Audible. Visithttps://www.audible.com/50AndForever and https://www.pbjnyc.com/ for more information.





Founded by Chuck D and Lorrie Boula, recent projects include: 2023's PBS and the BBC four-part docuseries "Fight The Power: How Hip-Hop Changed The World," Apple's "Shattered: Story of The Knicks" podcast, Spotify and BBC Studios' "Stay Free: Story of The Clash" and the Audible Originals "Songs That Shook The Planet" (2022).



Can You Dig It?: The Full Story

Are you ready for the greatest American story you've probably never heard?



The Bronx, 1971. The story of South Bronx gang the Ghetto Brothers and their evolution from street gang to peacemakers - and from peacemakers to enablers of Hip-Hop culture - reads like a fairytale…or at least a fictional Hollywood script. But it's all true. These ambitious, courageous and visionary young men are unsung heroes in the history of Hip-Hop…until now.



The nation was at war overseas and at home. New York City was under siege: dis-investment, urban planning, crime, poverty, oppression…and to the youth of these communities, gang-life was the only light in a very dark tunnel. In a city of territorial disputes and gang warfare, chaos reigned supreme - hundreds of gangs with over 11,000 of city youth in their ranks, ruled the night…all this, just 80 blocks north of Tiffany's.



But amidst the flames and unrest rose a gang that dared to think differently: the Ghetto Brothers. They were one of the largest and most-feared gangs, but they also operated outside of the normal confines of street life: why fight each other, when they should band-together against the system that oppresses them? The Ghetto Brothers had a higher calling: to be a beacon of hope for their community. But they knew that change had to come from within. So, they decided to do something radical: they transformed their position of "Warlord" into something far more impactful: "the Peacemaker"!



But, on his very first assignment to de-escalate tension with rival gangs, Ghetto



The Ghetto Brothers' decision would be guided by three critical influences from within their community: art teacher and youth-advocate/mentor, Rita Fecher; community-activist and supporter,



A week later, over 50 gangs from the New York area agreed to meet peacefully at the Boys Club on Hoe Ave in the Bronx, where Yellow Benjy and the Ghetto Brothers offered a truce to put down their weapons against each other, and work together to make their community better. This became known as the Hoe Ave Peace Treaty of 1971, and has a direct correlation to the birth of Hip-Hop.



The peace treaty dismantled turf wars, allowing for people to socially come together in new and exciting ways; allowing for the spreading and sharing of ideas, cultures, artforms and visions; allowing for social gatherings…like the party that happened on August 11, 1973 at 1520 Sedgewick Ave in the Bronx.



One of the key uniquities of Can You Dig It? is the unfettered and unprecedented access to our interviewees, including Joseph Mpa, the former-Black Panther who is credited with the Warlord-to-Peacemaker concept; as well as 'Black Benjie's brother and niece, who speak on-record, for the 1st time ever. The scripted sequences also help bring to life and bridge together the critical story peaks in a cinematic and immersive way, like a movie for your ears.



The title "Can You Dig It?" is from a pivotal scene of the 1979 cult movie, The Warriors- a film that was inspired by the true events in our story.



Can You Dig It? was proudly made in New York City and produced with a focus on representation, authenticity and accuracy. The goal of Can You Dig It? is to ensure that The Ghetto Brothers, Yellow Benjy and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Can You Dig It? is a new audio docu-drama narrated by hip-hop legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chuck D that explores a rarely told story that led to the birth of a global artistic movement. The 5-part Audible Original series will debut August 10, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The series begins with the 1971 murder of Cornell "Black Benjie" Benjamin, a member of the influential Ghetto Brothers gang in the south Bronx, and how his role as a peacemaker prompted the historic Hoe Avenue peace meeting: a truce between gangs that paved the way for the birth of hip-hop culture. Tomorrow, June 2, the City of New York will rename the intersection of E. 165th Street and Rogers Place in the Bronx "Cornell 'Black Benjie' Benjamin Way," commemorating the location of his attack. Members of the Can You Dig It? cast, crew and production team will proudly be in attendance at the street renaming ceremony to celebrate this recognition with the Benjamin family and supporters.Can You Dig It? was created, written and produced by Pete Chelala, Bryan Master and Julian Voloj, of PB&J Productions LLC, a NY-based entertainment and content studio, alongside Channel Zero Executive Producers Lorrie Boula (PBS/BBC's Fight The Power: How Hip-Hop Change the World) and Chuck D."December 8, 1971, was a defining moment in American history. A time when the gangs of New York laid down their weapons and redirected their youthful energy towards the creative arts. Arts that would eventually become the foundation of what we now know as hip-hop," says Chuck D in the opening of the show.The mission of Can You Dig It? is to highlight a community's resilience, the power of peace over violence and to uplift unsung heroes that changed the course of history. Itexamines a period of transformation and instability in America and New York City between the late 60s and early 70s, and the circumstances and policies that led to significant urban decay and gang activity in the Bronx, including racist housing and zoning laws and the construction of the Cross Bronx Expressway.Chuck D elaborates on the thesis of Can You Dig It? on the show by saying: "No death, no peace; no peace, no Kool Herc party; no party, no hip-hop. Black Benjie is an unsung hero…the direct correlation between the peace treaty and the birth of hip-hop is clear. There'd be no Public Enemy without this story." The 1971 Hoe Avenue peace meeting made the Bronx safer and fostered an artistic cross-pollination of ideas as gang territory lines faded. Just two years later, the famous Kool Herc Back-to-School party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx took place.The series features a blend of dramatic scripted scenes and observational commentary with cultural luminaries like street photographers Joe Conzo and Henry Chalfant, former Black Panther Joseph Mpa and hip-hop's first MC, Coke La Rock. It also includes interviews with family members and experts, archival recordings and a cinematic score. The scripted cast is as diverse as the borough they call home: nearly 100% Black and LatinX led, featuring young talent from the Bronx and surrounding areas, and local community arts programs.Also included is insight from the family of Black Benjie, who go on-record, for the first time ever: "If Kool Herc is considered the father of hip-hop, then my uncle was the general; my uncle was the martyr," says Angelique Lenox, niece of Black Benjie. "He didn't die in vain, something good came from his death; his life mattered. This is truly my best version of a love letter to my father and my family and I will not stop until his name is a part of the hip-hop story."Can You Dig It? will be available on August 10 - only on Audible. Visithttps://www.audible.com/50AndForever and https://www.pbjnyc.com/ for more information. Channel Zero is a full-service production company committed to telling the stories of unique cultural icons and significant moments in time, with a focus on elevating people of color, women and outliers across all media platforms.﻿Founded by Chuck D and Lorrie Boula, recent projects include: 2023's PBS and the BBC four-part docuseries "Fight The Power: How Hip-Hop Changed The World," Apple's "Shattered: Story of The Knicks" podcast, Spotify and BBC Studios' "Stay Free: Story of The Clash" and the Audible Originals "Songs That Shook The Planet" (2022).Can You Dig It?: The Full StoryAre you ready for the greatest American story you've probably never heard?The Bronx, 1971. The story of South Bronx gang the Ghetto Brothers and their evolution from street gang to peacemakers - and from peacemakers to enablers of Hip-Hop culture - reads like a fairytale…or at least a fictional Hollywood script. But it's all true. These ambitious, courageous and visionary young men are unsung heroes in the history of Hip-Hop…until now.The nation was at war overseas and at home. New York City was under siege: dis-investment, urban planning, crime, poverty, oppression…and to the youth of these communities, gang-life was the only light in a very dark tunnel. In a city of territorial disputes and gang warfare, chaos reigned supreme - hundreds of gangs with over 11,000 of city youth in their ranks, ruled the night…all this, just 80 blocks north of Tiffany's.But amidst the flames and unrest rose a gang that dared to think differently: the Ghetto Brothers. They were one of the largest and most-feared gangs, but they also operated outside of the normal confines of street life: why fight each other, when they should band-together against the system that oppresses them? The Ghetto Brothers had a higher calling: to be a beacon of hope for their community. But they knew that change had to come from within. So, they decided to do something radical: they transformed their position of "Warlord" into something far more impactful: "the Peacemaker"!But, on his very first assignment to de-escalate tension with rival gangs, Ghetto Brother "Peacemaker" "Black Benjie"...was brutally murdered. Now, Ghetto Brother President "Yellow Benjy" weighed the biggest decision of his life: avenge his brothers' death or break the cycle of violence, by opting for peace.The Ghetto Brothers' decision would be guided by three critical influences from within their community: art teacher and youth-advocate/mentor, Rita Fecher; community-activist and supporter, Evelina Antonetty; and Joseph Mpa and the Black Panther Party. Spoiler alert: the positive influences made a lasting impression.A week later, over 50 gangs from the New York area agreed to meet peacefully at the Boys Club on Hoe Ave in the Bronx, where Yellow Benjy and the Ghetto Brothers offered a truce to put down their weapons against each other, and work together to make their community better. This became known as the Hoe Ave Peace Treaty of 1971, and has a direct correlation to the birth of Hip-Hop.The peace treaty dismantled turf wars, allowing for people to socially come together in new and exciting ways; allowing for the spreading and sharing of ideas, cultures, artforms and visions; allowing for social gatherings…like the party that happened on August 11, 1973 at 1520 Sedgewick Ave in the Bronx.One of the key uniquities of Can You Dig It? is the unfettered and unprecedented access to our interviewees, including Joseph Mpa, the former-Black Panther who is credited with the Warlord-to-Peacemaker concept; as well as 'Black Benjie's brother and niece, who speak on-record, for the 1st time ever. The scripted sequences also help bring to life and bridge together the critical story peaks in a cinematic and immersive way, like a movie for your ears.The title "Can You Dig It?" is from a pivotal scene of the 1979 cult movie, The Warriors- a film that was inspired by the true events in our story.Can You Dig It? was proudly made in New York City and produced with a focus on representation, authenticity and accuracy. The goal of Can You Dig It? is to ensure that The Ghetto Brothers, Yellow Benjy and Black Benjie's names are securely etched into the origin story of Hip-Hop.



