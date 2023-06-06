San Diego Punks Strike Twelve Release "Baseball Bat" The Third Single + Video Off Upcoming Album 'Last Band Standing,' Out June 30th





San Diego/Temecula punks

Video shot by Danny, Joey, Matty, and Melisa. Edited by



Guitarist/vocalist Matty T says, "'Baseball Bat' involves a violent physical release caused by prolonged emotional suppression. Sometimes I just can't bite my tongue any longer and before I open my big mouth it's better to physically exert myself."

Pre-order 'Last Band Standing'/ stream the new single here:

https://bfan.link/baseball-bat



Upcoming shows:

June 30th at Solaris Beer in Murrieta, CA



Colorado/Wyoming run with The Frickashinas & Reno Divorce

August 17 at Oil City Beer Co in Casper, WY w/System Restore

August 18 at Vultures in Colorado Springs, CO

August 19 at Herman's Hideaway in Denver, CO w/Red Stinger





Matt Turek ("Matty T") - guitar / vocals

Joe Treister ("Joey T") - bass / vocals

Dan Bahou ("Danny B") - drums







Website: www.striketwelve.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/striketwelve

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/striketwelve

Bandcamp: https://striketwelve.bandcamp.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "A refreshing take on 90's melodic punk rock... they also play with the same authority as seminal melodic punk rock acts like No Use For A Name or Lagwagon. A keen balance between witty lyrics and uniquely diverse compositions make each track stand tall on its own. Hands down one of the best purveyors of the classic EpiFat sound around today."- The Punk SiteSan Diego/Temecula punks Strike Twelve have released "Baseball Bat" the third single/video off their upcoming album 'Last Band Standing' out June 30th on Thousand Islands Records.Video shot by Danny, Joey, Matty, and Melisa. Edited by Aaron Bruski.Guitarist/vocalist Matty T says, "'Baseball Bat' involves a violent physical release caused by prolonged emotional suppression. Sometimes I just can't bite my tongue any longer and before I open my big mouth it's better to physically exert myself."Pre-order 'Last Band Standing'/ stream the new single here:https://bfan.link/baseball-batUpcoming shows:June 30th at Solaris Beer in Murrieta, CAColorado/Wyoming run with The Frickashinas & Reno DivorceAugust 17 at Oil City Beer Co in Casper, WY w/System RestoreAugust 18 at Vultures in Colorado Springs, COAugust 19 at Herman's Hideaway in Denver, CO w/Red Stinger Strike Twelve is:Matt Turek ("Matty T") - guitar / vocalsJoe Treister ("Joey T") - bass / vocalsDan Bahou ("Danny B") - drums Danny B, Matty T and Joey T of So-Cal punk rock band Strike Twelve have been playing live at your local dive since 2003. Whether they're first or last in the lineup, they will undoubtedly be the band having the most fun. They love what they do and they love doing it with each other, which is why all three members have stuck with the band since the beginning. With an unmatched chemistry that can only be developed with twenty years of friendship, it's safe to say that this isn't just a phase. Their new album Last Band Standing will be out in summer 2023 on Montreal-based Thousand Islands Records, and hopefully it will help to take their excellent adventure to the international stage.Website: www.striketwelve.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/striketwelveFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/striketwelveBandcamp: https://striketwelve.bandcamp.com



