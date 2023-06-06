Katy Guillen & The Drive "Hit The Sweet Spot" (Uncut Magazine) On Debut Album, Another One Gained Special Deluxe Edition Out August 4, 2023





https://www.katyguillenmusic.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie roots rock duo Katy Guillen & The Drive are set to release a deluxe edition of their debut album Another One Gained. Produced by Kevin Ratterman (My Morning Jacket, Heartless Bastards, Ray LaMontagne) at Invisible Creature Studio in Los Angeles, the album is a memoir of growth and reawakening by way of heart-wrenching transition and change. Another One Gained Deluxe features three previously unreleased songs from the original recording session with additional layers tracked at Weights and Measures Soundlab in Kansas City. The album's single "Batallas," a highly anticipated remixed Spanish version of the bands' fan-favorite "Battles," spotlights special guest Latin Grammy Winner Mireya Ramos on violin and backing vocals."Guillen & The Drive hit the sweet spot with a mix of spiky garage rock ('Set In Stone,' 'Because It's Blue') and soulful country torch songs ('Harsh Realization,' 'Another One Gained'). 'I'm working hard on this new skin,' Guillen sings, her voice a cool drink on a warm summer evening." - Uncut Magazine"Guillen and Williams bring forth a simple and timeless indie rock sound carried by Guillen's chugging guitar and Williams' driving drums, yet they also show off effortless instrumental chemistry, locking into an easygoing groove that gives both members a chance to shine." - Under The RadarKaty Guillen & The Drive are currently on tour throughout 2023, including festival dates at Boulevardia, Mile of Music, Twin Ports Music Festival, and Treeline Music Fest, to celebrate the release of Another One Gained Deluxe."'Discoloration' has the soulful songwriting of the golden era of folk and country fused with the mesmeric guitar sounds of garage rock. Think of it as if Patty Griffin joined a post-grunge band. With its chorus and beautiful bridge with an uplifting angelic vibe, 'Discoloration' is a song that also shows not everything has to be in black and white." - FolknRock"With a talent that is undeniable and felt throughout every lyric and hook, Katy Guillen & The Drive have masterfully crafted a debut record that accomplishes everything it likely sought out to be. This authentic album can be enjoyed by audiences who are fans of any genre of music, but blues fans looking for something refreshing will especially be blown away. It's safe to say that the music world has gained another gem of an artist to watch as this year unfolds." - Chorus FM"…a rocking new fem-duo that dabbles in both pop and country with a toothy, bluesy edge." - Country Queer"Intimate yet anthemic, gritty indie" - Postcard ElbaKaty Guillen & The Drive (Katy Guillen and Stephanie Williams) dropped their first EP, Dream Girl, right before the 2020 lockdown, leaving them without opportunities to perform live. In their rehearsal space, they spent the pandemic learning recording and pre-production techniques, gradually crafting a collection of songs from the ground up. In April 2021, they took these demos to producer/engineer Kevin Ratterman (My Morning Jacket, Heartless Bastards, Ray LaMontagne) at Invisible Creature Studio in Los Angeles. From their work with Ratterman emerged a batch of 15 songs. At the end of 2021, the band released the four-track Battles EP, offering listeners a darker, more simmering edge to their impelling indie-rock sound. Ten more would comprise Another One Gained, their full-length debut released in August 2022. Another One Gained Deluxe is out August 4, 2023.U.S. TOUR DATES6.16 Kansas City, MO - Boulevardia6.17 St. Louis, MO - The Heavy Anchor6.24 Iowa City, IA - Downtown Block Party7.19 Columbus, OH - Rambling House7.20 Roanoke, VA - Big Lick Brewing Co.7.21 Baltimore, MD - Club 6037.22 Brooklyn, NY - Misfit Kava Bar Bk7.25 Martha's Vineyard, MA - MVY Radio Patio Concert Series7.26 Newport, RI - Newport Vineyards8.2 Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's8.3-5 Appleton, WI - Mile Of Music8.18 Des Moines, IA - xBk Live8.19 Duluth, MN - Twin Ports Music Festival9.6 Kansas City, MO - Percheron Rooftop Concert Series9.30 Columbia, MO - Treeline Music Fest10.6 Appleton, WI - Appleton Beer Factory11.12 Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room12.9 Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheadshttps://www.katyguillenmusic.com/



