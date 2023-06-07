Matteo, The Debut Album From Matteo Bocelli, Set For September 22 Release





Honesty New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five years after his first single release - "Fall on Me" with Andrea Bocelli - and two years after he stepped into the spotlight with his first "Solo" single, Matteo Bocelli will release his debut album Matteo. Set for September 22 release by Capitol Records, the 12-track album showcases a mix of songs in English and Italian, with writing and production contributions from Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson), among others. See below for track listing.Today, the acclaimed young artist unveiled "For You," the album's moving first single, in which he affirms his lifelong devotion to a childhood friend. Bocelli wrote the song with George Tizzard, Rick Parkhouse, Ryan Johnston and Wayne Hector. PARISI and Red Triangle (Tizzard and Parkhouse) co-produced. Matteo Bocelli said, "I'm super excited to be finally releasing my first album, and to know that soon I'll be playing these songs in person for fans around the world.""I'm super excited to be finally releasing my first album, and to know that soon I'll be playing these songs in person for fans around the world."In the official video, which was also released today, Bocelli frequents a Milan coffee shop where, over time, he observes a young couple as they go from the thrill of early infatuation to passionate fights and painful separations.Target will be offering Matteo on CD with two bonus tracks ("If I Knew" and "Maledette Nuvole") and an exclusive poster. Matteo will be available on CD with an exclusive cover at the artist's online store.Tickets go on sale today at 10:00 AM local time at https://matteobocelli.it/ for Bocelli's first-ever headline tour. The run will take him to 12 countries, including the U.S., over the course of 30 dates. He'll kick off the U.S. leg on November 25 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV. See below for itinerary. Matteo and his sister Virginia Bocelli joined their father Andrea Bocelli on his U.S. arena tour last December in support of their 2022 album A Family Christmas, which achieved No. 1 status around the globe. Matteo Bocelli began learning piano at age six and made his stage debut at 18, singing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum. Much of the world first heard Matteo's mellifluous vocals and textured piano playing on 2018's "Fall on Me," the English/Italian duet he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli's chart-topping Sì album. The song, which went on to soundtrack Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has attained over 300 million combined global streams.Since signing to Capitol Records, Matteo has a series of emotionally resonant singles that include "Tempo," which was tapped for the European/UK advertising campaign for the Fiat New 500 La Prima By Bocelli, "Until She's Gone" with Sebastián Yatra, "Close," "Dime/Dimmi" and his fittingly titled debut single "Solo," which has amassed over seven million combined global streams to date. He also collaborated with GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum composer/producer/musician Tom Holkenborg on "Cautionary Tale" for Three Thousand Years of Longing. Matteo made his motion picture debut in the 2022 film. He recently recorded the main theme - "Anime Imperfette" - for the No. 1 Netflix series "Scratch."Track Listing - Matteo:For YouBeautiful DisasterFasiI'm HereLuccicaMe Or YouChasing StarsResti di un'EstatePiove (Solo L'amore)Better NowQuella SbagliataHonesty



