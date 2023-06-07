Matteo, The Debut Album From Matteo Bocelli, Set For September 22 Release

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Five years after his first single release - "Fall on Me" with Andrea Bocelli
- and two years after he stepped into the spotlight with his first "Solo" single, Matteo
Bocelli will release his debut album Matteo. Set for September
22 release by Capitol Records, the 12-track album showcases a mix of songs in English and Italian, with writing and production contributions from Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), Jesse
Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly
Clarkson) and Stuart
Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson), among others. See below for track listing.
Today, the acclaimed young artist unveiled "For You," the album's moving first single, in which he affirms his lifelong devotion to a childhood friend. Bocelli wrote the song with George
Tizzard, Rick Parkhouse, Ryan Johnston and Wayne Hector. PARISI and Red Triangle (Tizzard and Parkhouse) co-produced.
Matteo
Bocelli said, "I'm super excited to be finally releasing my first album, and to know that soon I'll be playing these songs in person for fans around the world."
In the official video, which was also released today, Bocelli frequents a Milan coffee shop where, over time, he observes a young couple as they go from the thrill of early infatuation to passionate fights and painful separations.
Target will be offering Matteo
on CD with two bonus tracks ("If I Knew" and "Maledette Nuvole") and an exclusive poster. Matteo
will be available on CD with an exclusive cover at the artist's online store.
Tickets go on sale today at 10:00 AM local time at https://matteobocelli.it/ for Bocelli's first-ever headline tour. The run will take him to 12 countries, including the U.S., over the course of 30 dates. He'll kick off the U.S. leg on November 25 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV. See below for itinerary. Matteo
and his sister Virginia Bocelli joined their father Andrea Bocelli
on his U.S. arena tour last December in support of their 2022 album A Family Christmas, which achieved No. 1 status around the globe.
Matteo
Bocelli began learning piano at age six and made his stage debut at 18, singing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum. Much of the world first heard Matteo's mellifluous vocals and textured piano playing on 2018's "Fall on Me," the English/Italian duet he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli's chart-topping Sì album. The song, which went on to soundtrack Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has attained over 300 million combined global streams.
Since signing to Capitol Records, Matteo
has a series of emotionally resonant singles that include "Tempo," which was tapped for the European/UK advertising campaign for the Fiat New 500 La Prima By Bocelli, "Until She's Gone" with Sebastián Yatra, "Close," "Dime/Dimmi" and his fittingly titled debut single "Solo," which has amassed over seven million combined global streams to date. He also collaborated with GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum composer/producer/musician Tom Holkenborg on "Cautionary Tale" for Three Thousand Years of Longing. Matteo
made his motion picture debut in the 2022 film. He recently recorded the main theme - "Anime Imperfette" - for the No. 1 Netflix series "Scratch."
Track Listing - Matteo:
For You
Beautiful Disaster
Fasi
I'm Here
Luccica
Me Or You
Chasing Stars
Resti di un'Estate
Piove (Solo L'amore)
Better Now
Quella Sbagliata
Honesty