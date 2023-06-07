Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 07/06/2023

Matteo, The Debut Album From Matteo Bocelli, Set For September 22 Release

Matteo, The Debut Album From Matteo Bocelli, Set For September 22 Release

Hot Songs Around The World

Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
440 entries in 25 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
519 entries in 28 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
348 entries in 22 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
153 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
664 entries in 22 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
179 entries in 6 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
494 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1139 entries in 28 charts
Players
Coi Leray
173 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five years after his first single release - "Fall on Me" with Andrea Bocelli - and two years after he stepped into the spotlight with his first "Solo" single, Matteo Bocelli will release his debut album Matteo. Set for September 22 release by Capitol Records, the 12-track album showcases a mix of songs in English and Italian, with writing and production contributions from Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson), among others. See below for track listing.

Today, the acclaimed young artist unveiled "For You," the album's moving first single, in which he affirms his lifelong devotion to a childhood friend. Bocelli wrote the song with George Tizzard, Rick Parkhouse, Ryan Johnston and Wayne Hector. PARISI and Red Triangle (Tizzard and Parkhouse) co-produced.

Matteo Bocelli said, "I'm super excited to be finally releasing my first album, and to know that soon I'll be playing these songs in person for fans around the world."
"I'm super excited to be finally releasing my first album, and to know that soon I'll be playing these songs in person for fans around the world."

In the official video, which was also released today, Bocelli frequents a Milan coffee shop where, over time, he observes a young couple as they go from the thrill of early infatuation to passionate fights and painful separations.

Target will be offering Matteo on CD with two bonus tracks ("If I Knew" and "Maledette Nuvole") and an exclusive poster. Matteo will be available on CD with an exclusive cover at the artist's online store.

Tickets go on sale today at 10:00 AM local time at https://matteobocelli.it/ for Bocelli's first-ever headline tour. The run will take him to 12 countries, including the U.S., over the course of 30 dates. He'll kick off the U.S. leg on November 25 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV. See below for itinerary. Matteo and his sister Virginia Bocelli joined their father Andrea Bocelli on his U.S. arena tour last December in support of their 2022 album A Family Christmas, which achieved No. 1 status around the globe.

Matteo Bocelli began learning piano at age six and made his stage debut at 18, singing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum. Much of the world first heard Matteo's mellifluous vocals and textured piano playing on 2018's "Fall on Me," the English/Italian duet he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli's chart-topping Sì album. The song, which went on to soundtrack Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has attained over 300 million combined global streams.

Since signing to Capitol Records, Matteo has a series of emotionally resonant singles that include "Tempo," which was tapped for the European/UK advertising campaign for the Fiat New 500 La Prima By Bocelli, "Until She's Gone" with Sebastián Yatra, "Close," "Dime/Dimmi" and his fittingly titled debut single "Solo," which has amassed over seven million combined global streams to date. He also collaborated with GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum composer/producer/musician Tom Holkenborg on "Cautionary Tale" for Three Thousand Years of Longing. Matteo made his motion picture debut in the 2022 film. He recently recorded the main theme - "Anime Imperfette" - for the No. 1 Netflix series "Scratch."

Track Listing - Matteo:
For You
Beautiful Disaster
Fasi
I'm Here
Luccica
Me Or You
Chasing Stars
Resti di un'Estate
Piove (Solo L'amore)
Better Now
Quella Sbagliata
Honesty






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0143480 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0037639141082764 secs