Garth Brooks Returns To Radio With The Launch Of The BIG 615 Exclusively On TuneIn



The BIG 615 offers listeners an authentic take on country music that offers up the biggest songs and the biggest artists today. "I believe that country music listeners want to hear the latest from



Storme Warren will be the official voice of The BIG 615. Millions and millions of country music fans start their day with Warren. He brings a passion for the format and vast knowledge of the genre to the station and will partner with Brooks to drive content. Warren will be joined by guest hosts on occasion, including Brooks and other industry stars.

"The BIG 615 station is purely for the love of country music," Brooks continued. "We lean a bit more traditional at The BIG 615. We are proud of how the station sounds and want the entire world to hear what we think is the greatest format of all…Country Music."



"Garth Brooks has an amazing vision for radio," said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "At TuneIn, we are honored to work with an artist like Garth to build his vision and create an unduplicable experience for our listeners. We are even more excited to bring The BIG 615 to our global community of listeners, providing them with a one-of-a-kind destination to immerse themselves in the world of country music."

"I LOVE the fact the station is coming from the home of Country Music," Brooks adds. "Broadcasting from



SEVENS



TuneIn is the world's largest platform for live radio. It has over 75 million listeners across 122 countries to amplify country music around the world. The platform provides SEVENS



To start streaming The BIG 615 today, visit TuneIn.com/garthbrooks or download the TuneIn App in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. Or, ask your smart speaker to "Play The BIG 615."





In May 2021,



TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. SAN FRANCISCO, CA. (Top40 Charts) TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, announces the exclusive launch of The BIG 615 radio station from Garth Brooks' SEVENS Radio Network.The BIG 615 offers listeners an authentic take on country music that offers up the biggest songs and the biggest artists today. "I believe that country music listeners want to hear the latest from George Strait followed by the latest from Luke Combs. The latest from Ashley McBryde followed by the latest from The Chicks," said Garth Brooks. Fans around the world can stream The BIG 615 for free only on TuneIn beginning today.Storme Warren will be the official voice of The BIG 615. Millions and millions of country music fans start their day with Warren. He brings a passion for the format and vast knowledge of the genre to the station and will partner with Brooks to drive content. Warren will be joined by guest hosts on occasion, including Brooks and other industry stars."The BIG 615 station is purely for the love of country music," Brooks continued. "We lean a bit more traditional at The BIG 615. We are proud of how the station sounds and want the entire world to hear what we think is the greatest format of all…Country Music.""Garth Brooks has an amazing vision for radio," said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "At TuneIn, we are honored to work with an artist like Garth to build his vision and create an unduplicable experience for our listeners. We are even more excited to bring The BIG 615 to our global community of listeners, providing them with a one-of-a-kind destination to immerse themselves in the world of country music.""I LOVE the fact the station is coming from the home of Country Music," Brooks adds. "Broadcasting from Music Row, the heart of Nashville and Country Music."SEVENS Radio is set to launch multiple stations on TuneIn this year, dedicated to country music and more, all curated and conceived by Garth Brooks and the SEVENS Radio Network…exclusively on TuneIn.TuneIn is the world's largest platform for live radio. It has over 75 million listeners across 122 countries to amplify country music around the world. The platform provides SEVENS Radio access to a truly global audience. TuneIn's technology is integrated into 200 different vehicles and devices, so fans can listen on their phones, smart speakers or in their cars.To start streaming The BIG 615 today, visit TuneIn.com/garthbrooks or download the TuneIn App in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. Or, ask your smart speaker to "Play The BIG 615." Garth Brooks just began a new residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. With 2023 sold out, 2024 dates are already on sale. Last year, Garth Brooks completed the three and a half year long Stadium Tour. It drew an average of more than 95 thousand people in each city it played and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three-million people. The tour ended in September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland's Croke Park. The five concerts were seen by over 400-thousand people.In May 2021, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. He was awarded Country Touring Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. In March 2020, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The event aired on PBS. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



