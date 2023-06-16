The Funeral Portrait Release Cover Of Radiohead's "Creep" In Collaboration With The Hot Topic Foundation





The band- Lee Jennings (vocals), Cody Weissinger (guitar), Caleb Freihaut (guitar/auxiliary), Robert Weston (bass) and Homer Umbanhower (drums)—will release their debut album later this year via Better Noise Music. The massive, no-holds-barred forthcoming release was co-produced by Johnny Andrews (Three Days Grace, Motionless In White, Halestorm) and Josh Landry, aka Lø New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emotional rock outfit THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT are excited to share their take on Radiohead's iconic debut 1992 single " Creep " with a riveting cover that showcases their theatrical and impassioned sound. The single is out today, June 18, across all streaming platforms via Better Noise Music. THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT are releasing the song in partnership with The Hot Topic Foundation, to further their support of non-profit music, art, LGBTQ+ and mental health organizations for youth and teens."Radiohead's 'Creep' is a legendary song that has been loved for over 30 years," shares vocalist Lee Jennings. "The track embodies what The Funeral Portrait stands for and is the perfect song to represent our fans, The Coffin Crew. It's a song for the weirdos and the people who feel like they just don't fit in."Jennings adds: "We have teamed up with The Hot Topic Foundation, a foundation that we hold close to our hearts, to release this cover. They work hand in hand with incredible organizations like Mental Health America and The Trevor Project. The Coffin Crew community believes in the many things that they stand for and are honored to be a part of their support."Lauded as one of Alternative Press' "100 Bands You Need to Know," THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT have relentlessly toured across the country opening for acts including Shinedown, Underoath, Skillet, From Ashes To New, Starset and Pvris as well as being featured on the main stage at Inkcarceration Festival. The band's intention for their music is to represent 'outcasts' from all walks of life-the weird, the misunderstood, the marginalized-and offer a safe and accepting community.The band- Lee Jennings (vocals), Cody Weissinger (guitar), Caleb Freihaut (guitar/auxiliary), Robert Weston (bass) and Homer Umbanhower (drums)—will release their debut album later this year via Better Noise Music. The massive, no-holds-barred forthcoming release was co-produced by Johnny Andrews (Three Days Grace, Motionless In White, Halestorm) and Josh Landry, aka Lø Spirit (Motionless In White) while mixing and mastering was completed by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Arch Enemy). It will include the previously released singles "Holy Water," "Voodoo Doll"and "Alien."



