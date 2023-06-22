Sara Lew Releases New Melodic-Indie Ballad "Shady Light"





Sara Lew's new album "LOUD" is scheduled to come out on Cloudland Records in Autumn 2023. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sara Lew's new single 'Shady Light' is set to shine on the earth's surface with its release on June 16th, 2023, as a precursor to her upcoming album 'LOUD', which she is getting ready to release in autumn 2023.'Shady Light' is the second single to come from the new album, following 'Out of Nowhere', which picked up a lot of playlist additions around the world, as well as and airplay on Amazing Radio and Louder Than War Radio and a video premiere with Vents Magazine.'Shady Light' is a real indie ballad. It's about standing together in a relationship, constantly learning from each other, and sharing with each other and continuing to do so even though life is rushing by with different goals and ambitions.On the song, Sara explains, "It's about standing together in a relationship even in a heavy storm when everything else is falling apart around you. It's about daring to experiment and be vulnerable and stand on new land together. And though there still must be food on the table and the family must endure, to have the ability to seek refuge together in the very close moments, in love, in moments and special spaces of timeless being, where everything else is suspended.""I wrote the song after a long summer holiday where there was finally some peace, after a long and intense period.", She adds.Sara Lew's upcoming album "LOUD" is all based around the development of life. It's about when young people become adults and experience personal confrontations with the past, in which family stories of shame and taboo culture arise from the subconscious. It explores how to rein in anger and grief, to keep your head above water and be a role model for your own children when life all falls apart and how to protect love and togetherness when everyday life rolls on. Essentially, it's an album about living in the present moment with love for life's stories, memories, moments of happiness but also life's unforeseen, manifold trip wires.'Shady Light' takes more of a free-flowing chilled out atmospheric route to 'Out Of Nowhere', with intimate washed out moods that are perfect for thoughtful meditation. The music is played and arranged by Sara Lew (vocals and guitars), Anders Filipsen (keyboards/synth) and Jeppe Gram (drums). The track was recorded by, and in collaboration with, sound and studio engineers Troels Bech Jessen and Casper Nyvang Rask. It was produced by Sara Lew, and mixed & co-produced by Nis Bysted (Iceage & Choir of Young Believers), with mastering by Emil Thomsen.Born and raised in Roskilde with an English mother and Danish father, Sara Lewis Sørensen aka Sara Lew now lives in Copenhagen. Sara was trained as an electric guitarist at the Rhythmic Music conservatorium in Copenhagen. Throughout her career, Sara has always developed herself - and been a musical seeker - within jazz and improvisational music and through singer-songwriter, alternative rock and indie-folk-rock music.Sara Lew's new album "LOUD" is scheduled to come out on Cloudland Records in Autumn 2023.



