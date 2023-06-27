Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult Albert Bouchard Releasing Final Installment Of Imaginos Trilogy, Second Single Featuring The Dictators Out Now!





Albert Bouchard is back with Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation, wrapping up the trilogy of Imaginos. Bouchard has shepherded the concept of Imaginos through its many incarnations over the years, translating



The first single was Bouchard's take on the Blue Öyster Cult fan favorite "E.T.I.," featuring brother Joe Bouchard on lead vocal, Isabella Kosal on background vocals, and R.J. Ronquillo on lead guitar.

Listen here: https://ada.lnk.to/AlbertBouchardETI



Now Bouchard releases the second single "Transmaniacon," featuring the current lineup of the Dictators. Bouchard had this to say, "I wanted to make a version of "Transmaniacon" that had a heavier approach, proto-metal with a punk flavor. The guys

in the new Dictators were just the group to deliver that. I know it's a fan favorite with BÖC fans, but I hope they can appreciate it as much as the original--just like they did for 'E.T.I.' "

Listen here: https://ada.lnk.to/Transmaniacon



The album is available now for preorder and features guests "Ross the Boss" Friedman and Andy Shernoff (Dictators); Joe Cerisano (Silver Condor, TSO); Kenny Aaronson (Billy Idol, Bob Dylan); and Kasim Sulton (Utopia, Meat Loaf). It reunites original Blue Öyster Cult members Eric Bloom and Joe Bouchard, as well as current BÖC member Richie Castellano, who all contribute to this latest installment. The album also features reworks of classics like "E.T.I.," "Godzilla," and "Sole Survivor." There will be limited- edition bundles, including a very limited colored-vinyl option (only 250 copies).

Pre-order your copy of Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation now and get your limited-edition bundles while supplies last: https://bit.ly/AlbertBouchard



Products Include:

- One

- One Imaginos III 10x10 Flat (Autographed)

- One Imaginos III T-shirt



Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation Tracklist:

1. "Welcome To Desdanovaland"

2. "Flaming Telepaths"

3. "The Queen's Graveyard"

4. "Transmaniacon"

5. "Career of Evil"

6. "St. Cecilia"

7. "Curse of the Hidden Mirrors"

8. "Mountain of Madness"

9. "Redeemed"

10. "Mothra & Starfish"

11. "

12. "R.U. Red D. 2"

13. "Sole Survivor"

14. "E.T .I."

15. "Aldebaran Alien Take Me Away"

16. "Arianna of Earth"

17. "Heavy Metal/Black and Silver"

18. "Buddha's Knee"



Albert Bouchard's Imaginos Show features the trilogy of the Imaginos saga performed in concert live:

July 5 -- Daryl's House, Pawling, NY

July 9 -- Tally Ho Theatre, Leesburg, VA

July 11-- Ram's Head on Stage, Annapolis, MD

July 12 -- Sony Hall, NYC, NY

www.albertbouchard.net

www.dekoentertainment.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Albert Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult, the original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as "(Don't Fear) the Reaper" and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart "Burning for You." Bouchard contributed to songwriting and lead vocals on some of its greatest songs, such as "Cites on Flame With Rock and Roll."Albert Bouchard is back with Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation, wrapping up the trilogy of Imaginos. Bouchard has shepherded the concept of Imaginos through its many incarnations over the years, translating Sandy Pearlman's feverish visions into sonic resonance. As Bouchard states, "Sandy's not being here to feel the long-awaited culmination is perhaps the greatest irony of this epic journey through the invisibility of conspiracy, the shape-shifting, and eternal light that is Desdinova. But legend lives on, as will tales told 'round the fire of when Man still walked the Earth, and the carnage had yet to begin. Hear the final chapter in this monumental saga when the record is released on July 7, 2023."The first single was Bouchard's take on the Blue Öyster Cult fan favorite "E.T.I.," featuring brother Joe Bouchard on lead vocal, Isabella Kosal on background vocals, and R.J. Ronquillo on lead guitar.Listen here: https://ada.lnk.to/AlbertBouchardETINow Bouchard releases the second single "Transmaniacon," featuring the current lineup of the Dictators. Bouchard had this to say, "I wanted to make a version of "Transmaniacon" that had a heavier approach, proto-metal with a punk flavor. The guysin the new Dictators were just the group to deliver that. I know it's a fan favorite with BÖC fans, but I hope they can appreciate it as much as the original--just like they did for 'E.T.I.' "Listen here: https://ada.lnk.to/TransmaniaconThe album is available now for preorder and features guests "Ross the Boss" Friedman and Andy Shernoff (Dictators); Joe Cerisano (Silver Condor, TSO); Kenny Aaronson (Billy Idol, Bob Dylan); and Kasim Sulton (Utopia, Meat Loaf). It reunites original Blue Öyster Cult members Eric Bloom and Joe Bouchard, as well as current BÖC member Richie Castellano, who all contribute to this latest installment. The album also features reworks of classics like "E.T.I.," "Godzilla," and "Sole Survivor." There will be limited- edition bundles, including a very limited colored-vinyl option (only 250 copies).Pre-order your copy of Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation now and get your limited-edition bundles while supplies last: https://bit.ly/AlbertBouchardProducts Include:- One Double LP Album (or CD) of Albert Bouchard's - Imaginos III- One Imaginos III 10x10 Flat (Autographed)- One Imaginos III T-shirtImaginos III - Mutant Reformation Tracklist:1. "Welcome To Desdanovaland"2. "Flaming Telepaths"3. "The Queen's Graveyard"4. "Transmaniacon"5. "Career of Evil"6. "St. Cecilia"7. "Curse of the Hidden Mirrors"8. "Mountain of Madness"9. "Redeemed"10. "Mothra & Starfish"11. " Godzilla 12. "R.U. Red D. 2"13. "Sole Survivor"14. "E.T .I."15. "Aldebaran Alien Take Me Away"16. "Arianna of Earth"17. "Heavy Metal/Black and Silver"18. "Buddha's Knee"Albert Bouchard's Imaginos Show features the trilogy of the Imaginos saga performed in concert live:July 5 -- Daryl's House, Pawling, NYJuly 9 -- Tally Ho Theatre, Leesburg, VAJuly 11-- Ram's Head on Stage, Annapolis, MDJuly 12 -- Sony Hall, NYC, NYwww.albertbouchard.netwww.dekoentertainment.com



