News
Alternative 30/06/2023

Like An Animal From Alt/Rock Pioneers And Eurovision 2023 Entrants Piqued Jacks

ROME, ITALY (Top40 Charts) Piqued Jacks are pure energy. Alt/rock from Italy with an international appeal. With their latest single Like an Animal they represented San Marino at Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Their successes include: opening act for Interpol, Chevellle, Balthazar and The Boomtown Rats, plays on Virgin Radio, Radio Rai 1, SiriusXM, MTV and BBC Radio and performances during some of the best showcase festivals such as Eurosonic 2023, Linecheck, Canadian Music Week, SXSW and Mondo NYC.

In the past year they've performed at Summerfest "World's Largest Festival" in Milwaukee as the first Italian act ever, as well as at Musexpo in Los Angeles, Lechlade Festival in the UK and Living Rock in Romania. Their story have been featured on Rolling Stone, Billboard Italy and Vanity Fair.

Their latest album Synchronizer (INRI, March 2021) was produced by Julian Emery (Nothing But Thieves), Brett Shaw (Florence + The Machine) and Dan Weller (Enter Shikari). For the record's release party the band did something never seen before, parachuting from a 4300mt altitude and playing the full tracklist live on the landing strip.

