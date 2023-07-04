Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 04/07/2023

Erasure - Announce First Vinyl Release Of: 'Always (The Very Best Of Erasure)' Out August 18, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
609 entries in 28 charts
Players
Coi Leray
191 entries in 15 charts
People
Libianca
199 entries in 16 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
175 entries in 21 charts
Calm Down
Rema
723 entries in 23 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
191 entries in 6 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
187 entries in 24 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
476 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1186 entries in 29 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
846 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ERASURE (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have announced details of an updated release of 'Always (The Very Best of Erasure)', out on vinyl for the very first time as a double disc heavyweight vinyl edition on 18 August 2023 via Mute / BMG.

Originally released in 2015 to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary, 'Always (The Very Best of Erasure)' is an unabashed journey through nearly four decades of hit singles, live favourites and outstanding pop familiar to everyone that's ever owned a radio. Over four sides of vinyl, tune into favourites from "Who Needs Love Like That", the perfect pop of "A Little Respect", "Blue Savannah", "Stop!", "Take A Chance On Me" (taken from the number 1 single "Abbaesque") "Love To Hate You" and "Oh L'Amour" through to the current time with "Love You To The Sky" (from 2017's 'World Be Gone' which went to #6 in the UK's Official Albums Chart) and "Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)" from 2020's acclaimed album, 'The Neon'.

Erasure recently released 'Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)' and their eighteenth studio album, 'The Neon', which went into the UK Official Albums Chart at #4 - their highest chart position since 'I Say I Say I Say.'

'ALWAYS' - THE VERY BEST OF ERASURE TRACKLIST:

SIDE A
Who Needs Love Like That
Oh L'Amour
Sometimes
Victim Of Love
The Circus

SIDE B
Ship Of Fools
Chains Of Love
A Little Respect
Stop!
Drama!

SIDE C
Blue Savannah
Chorus
Love To Hate You
Take A Chance On Me
Always

SIDE D
Fingers & Thumbs (Cold Summer's Day)
Breathe
Elevation
Love You To The Sky
Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0160210 secs // 4 () queries in 0.011663913726807 secs