Erasure - Announce First Vinyl Release Of: 'Always (The Very Best Of Erasure)' Out August 18, 2023





Originally released in 2015 to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary, 'Always (The Very Best of Erasure)' is an unabashed journey through nearly four decades of hit singles, live favourites and outstanding pop familiar to everyone that's ever owned a radio. Over four sides of vinyl, tune into favourites from "Who Needs Love Like That", the perfect pop of "A







'ALWAYS' - THE VERY BEST OF ERASURE TRACKLIST:



SIDE A

Who Needs Love Like That

Oh L'Amour

Sometimes

Victim Of Love

The Circus



SIDE B

Ship Of Fools

Chains Of Love

A

Stop!

Drama!



SIDE C

Blue Savannah

Chorus

Love To Hate You

Take A Chance On Me

Always



SIDE D

Fingers & Thumbs (Cold Summer's Day)

Breathe

Elevation

Love You To The Sky

Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ERASURE (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) have announced details of an updated release of 'Always (The Very Best of Erasure)', out on vinyl for the very first time as a double disc heavyweight vinyl edition on 18 August 2023 via Mute / BMG.Originally released in 2015 to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary, 'Always (The Very Best of Erasure)' is an unabashed journey through nearly four decades of hit singles, live favourites and outstanding pop familiar to everyone that's ever owned a radio. Over four sides of vinyl, tune into favourites from "Who Needs Love Like That", the perfect pop of "A Little Respect", "Blue Savannah", "Stop!", " Take A Chance On Me " (taken from the number 1 single "Abbaesque") "Love To Hate You" and " Oh L'Amour " through to the current time with "Love You To The Sky" (from 2017's 'World Be Gone' which went to #6 in the UK's Official Albums Chart) and "Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)" from 2020's acclaimed album, 'The Neon'. Erasure recently released 'Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)' and their eighteenth studio album, 'The Neon', which went into the UK Official Albums Chart at #4 - their highest chart position since 'I Say I Say I Say.''ALWAYS' - THE VERY BEST OF ERASURE TRACKLIST:SIDE AWho Needs Love Like ThatOh L'AmourSometimesVictim Of LoveThe CircusSIDE BShip Of FoolsChains Of Love Little RespectStop!Drama!SIDE CBlue SavannahChorusLove To Hate YouTake A Chance On MeAlwaysSIDE DFingers & Thumbs (Cold Summer's Day)BreatheElevationLove You To The SkyHey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)



