Peter Gabriel Releases "So Much (Dark-Side Mix)"

On the full moon, Monday 3 July, Peter
Gabriel releases the seventh track from the album i/o. This month the song is "So Much" and the first version to be heard is the Dark-Side Mix, by Tchad Blake.
Written and produced by Peter
Gabriel, "So Much" is 'a simple song', that features a string arrangement from John Metcalfe and contributions from Tony Levin on bass, David
Rhodes on guitar and backing vocals from Peter's daughter Melanie Gabriel. The song was recorded at Real World Studios, Bath, The Beehive and British Grove, London.
"I was trying purposefully not to be clever with this. I wanted to get a very simple chorus but one which still had some substance to the harmony and melody. Something that was easy to digest but still had a bit of character to it. So Much is about mortality, getting old, all the bright, cheerful subjects, but I think when you get to my sort of age, you either run away from mortality or you jump into it and try and live life to the full and that always seems to make a lot more sense to me. The countries that seem most alive are those that have death as part of their culture."
As Peter
goes on to explain, there's a duality to the meaning of So Much, which is just as much about revelling in all the experiences and joyous distractions still to be had right now as it is about contemplating the future; 'The reason I chose So Much as a title is because I'm addicted to new ideas and all sorts of projects. I get excited by things and want to jump around and do different things. I love being in a mess of so much! And yet it also means there's just so much time, or whatever it is, available. Balancing them both is what the song is about.'
This month's full moon release comes with artwork from the artist Henry Hudson and his work "Somewhere Over Mercia".
"I started looking at Henry's work and thought it was great. He's done some dense and intricate work with plasticine, but then he also has this other more expressionist, horizon work with different colours and they're very simple and pure. I connected quite strongly with him. The works where Henry's got horizons are minimalist in a way. They are quite layered and there's a physicality or three-dimensional element to the way he puts the work together. The idea of cutting the horizon in a different colour, in this case he wanted it to be yellow, and then effectively letting it bleed onto the painting I thought was beautiful and powerful. In the one sense, the horizon is the infinite but it's also the limit. It had some good symbolism. I think it's a great piece of work."
"There's a universalness about the song," says Hudson. "I think the relationship between that song and my horizon lines are quite poignant - dealing with our understanding of what time is, dealing with voids or horizons or places that can appear to be closer or further away."
Just like the previous full moon releases, "So Much" will come with differing mix approaches from Tchad Blake
(Dark-Side Mix), released on 3 July, and also from Mark 'Spike' Stent (Bright-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos mix (In-Side Mix), released later in the month. 'One of the privileges of working with these extraordinary mixers is that they bring personality, sound textures, pictures, environments out of the elements that you throw at them that have strong individual characters. You can really hear what these very smart people are doing.'
Further details on the release plans for the full album will follow.
Since the release of "Road to Joy", last month, Peter
Gabriel has completed the European leg of the i/o tour, to rave reviews. Shows in North America
taking place in September
and October. All dates are on sale now. livenation.com / petergabriel.com
i/o The Tour 2023:
North America
Friday, 8 September
Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
Saturday, 9 September
Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Monday, 11 September
Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, 13 September
Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thursday, 14 September
Boston, MA TD Garden
Saturday, 16 September
Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Monday, 18 September
New York, NY Madison Square
Garden
Wednesday, 20 September
Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Friday, 22 September
Buffalo, NY Keybank Center
Saturday, 23 September
Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Monday, 25 September
Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Wednesday, 27 September
Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, 29 September
Detroit, MI Little Caesars
Arena
Saturday, 30 September
Chicago, IL United Center
Monday, 2 October Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Tuesday, 3 October St Paul, MN Xcel Energy
Center
Saturday, 7 October Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sunday, 8 October Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Wednesday, 11 October San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, 13 October Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Saturday 14 October Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
Monday, 16 October Denver, CO Ball Arena
Wednesday, 18 October Austin, TX Moody Center
Thursday, 19 October Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, 21 October Houston, TX Toyota Center