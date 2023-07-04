Peter Gabriel Releases "So Much (Dark-Side Mix)"





Saturday, 21 October Houston, TX Toyota Center New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the full moon, Monday 3 July, Peter Gabriel releases the seventh track from the album i/o. This month the song is "So Much" and the first version to be heard is the Dark-Side Mix, by Tchad Blake.Written and produced by Peter Gabriel, "So Much" is 'a simple song', that features a string arrangement from John Metcalfe and contributions from Tony Levin on bass, David Rhodes on guitar and backing vocals from Peter's daughter Melanie Gabriel. The song was recorded at Real World Studios, Bath, The Beehive and British Grove, London."I was trying purposefully not to be clever with this. I wanted to get a very simple chorus but one which still had some substance to the harmony and melody. Something that was easy to digest but still had a bit of character to it. So Much is about mortality, getting old, all the bright, cheerful subjects, but I think when you get to my sort of age, you either run away from mortality or you jump into it and try and live life to the full and that always seems to make a lot more sense to me. The countries that seem most alive are those that have death as part of their culture."As Peter goes on to explain, there's a duality to the meaning of So Much, which is just as much about revelling in all the experiences and joyous distractions still to be had right now as it is about contemplating the future; 'The reason I chose So Much as a title is because I'm addicted to new ideas and all sorts of projects. I get excited by things and want to jump around and do different things. I love being in a mess of so much! And yet it also means there's just so much time, or whatever it is, available. Balancing them both is what the song is about.'This month's full moon release comes with artwork from the artist Henry Hudson and his work "Somewhere Over Mercia"."I started looking at Henry's work and thought it was great. He's done some dense and intricate work with plasticine, but then he also has this other more expressionist, horizon work with different colours and they're very simple and pure. I connected quite strongly with him. The works where Henry's got horizons are minimalist in a way. They are quite layered and there's a physicality or three-dimensional element to the way he puts the work together. The idea of cutting the horizon in a different colour, in this case he wanted it to be yellow, and then effectively letting it bleed onto the painting I thought was beautiful and powerful. In the one sense, the horizon is the infinite but it's also the limit. It had some good symbolism. I think it's a great piece of work.""There's a universalness about the song," says Hudson. "I think the relationship between that song and my horizon lines are quite poignant - dealing with our understanding of what time is, dealing with voids or horizons or places that can appear to be closer or further away."Just like the previous full moon releases, "So Much" will come with differing mix approaches from Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix), released on 3 July, and also from Mark 'Spike' Stent (Bright-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos mix (In-Side Mix), released later in the month. 'One of the privileges of working with these extraordinary mixers is that they bring personality, sound textures, pictures, environments out of the elements that you throw at them that have strong individual characters. You can really hear what these very smart people are doing.'Further details on the release plans for the full album will follow.Since the release of "Road to Joy", last month, Peter Gabriel has completed the European leg of the i/o tour, to rave reviews. All dates are on sale now. livenation.com / petergabriel.comi/o The Tour 2023:North AmericaFriday, 8 September Quebec City, QC Videotron CentreSaturday, 9 September Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire CentreMonday, 11 September Toronto, ON Scotiabank ArenaWednesday, 13 September Montreal, QC Bell CentreThursday, 14 September Boston, MA TD GardenSaturday, 16 September Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo CenterMonday, 18 September New York, NY Madison Square GardenWednesday, 20 September Washington, DC Capital One ArenaFriday, 22 September Buffalo, NY Keybank CenterSaturday, 23 September Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints ArenaMonday, 25 September Columbus, OH Nationwide ArenaWednesday, 27 September Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseFriday, 29 September Detroit, MI Little Caesars ArenaSaturday, 30 September Chicago, IL United CenterMonday, 2 October Milwaukee, WI Fiserv ForumTuesday, 3 October St Paul, MN Xcel Energy CenterSaturday, 7 October Vancouver, BC Rogers ArenaSunday, 8 October Seattle, WA Climate Pledge ArenaWednesday, 11 October San Francisco, CA Chase CenterFriday, 13 October Los Angeles, CA Kia ForumSaturday 14 October Palm Springs, CA Acrisure ArenaMonday, 16 October Denver, CO Ball ArenaWednesday, 18 October Austin, TX Moody CenterThursday, 19 October Dallas, TX American Airlines CenterSaturday, 21 October Houston, TX Toyota Center



